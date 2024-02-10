Crime HERE WE GO AGAIN, Another MAGA Right Wing extremist Murders his Father for......TAKING THE VACCINE

www.wpbf.com
‘Delusional conspiracy theorist’ accused of killing dad because he got vaccine
A coked-up “delusional conspiracy theorist” in Florida beat his father to death in a rage over the parent receiving a vaccine, according to charging documents.
Brian McGann Jr., 44, is believed to have killed his father, Brian McGann Sr., during a rambling, 20-minute phone call with a female family friend that started shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, records viewed by The Post revealed.
During the frantic exchange, the family friend allegedly heard McGann Sr. cry out, “Stop, you’re killing me” during an argument at his Lake Worth Beach home, the document noted.
The individual also claimed to have heard McGann Jr. screaming at and attacking his father before muttering, “He is under my foot.”
The family friend called 911 and told investigators that the younger McGann was a “delusional conspiracy theorist” who became enraged
“because he recently learned his father received the vaccine,” the complaint stated.

Brian McGann Jr mugshot.3
Brian McGann Jr., 44, is accused of killing his father.Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
When authorities arrived, they found McGann Sr. with his “clothing completely covered in blood” and his face seriously injured, the report stated.
He was pronounced dead by paramedics around 12:15 a.m.
Police found Brian McGann Sr. bloodied and beaten at his home late Sunday.3
Police found Brian McGann Sr. bloodied and beaten at his home late Sunday.
Both his hands were also swollen and he had a cut on his left hand, in addition to lacerations on his fingers, the investigators noted.
McGann Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
McGann Jr. was booked into Palm Beach County Jail, where he is being held without bond, according to CBS12.
McGann Jr. appeared briefly in court on Tuesday.3
