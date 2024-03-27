BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,474
- Reaction score
- 33,418
Luke Rockhold’s post-UFC journey continues with a foray into the Karate Combat pit.
Former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Rockhold has signed a contract with Karate Combat and will make his debut at Karate Combat 45 on April 20 in Dubai against former GLORY and Bellator veteran Joe Schilling.
Both athletes announced the booking on Wednesday. No weight class was revealed for the contest:
Former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Rockhold has signed a contract with Karate Combat and will make his debut at Karate Combat 45 on April 20 in Dubai against former GLORY and Bellator veteran Joe Schilling.
Both athletes announced the booking on Wednesday. No weight class was revealed for the contest: