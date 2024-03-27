News Luke Rockhold signs with Karate Combat, set to debut against former GLORY and Bellator veteran Joe Schilling on April 20

Smart career move by the former UFC Middleweight champion?

  Total voters
    12
Luke Rockhold’s post-UFC journey continues with a foray into the Karate Combat pit.

Former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Rockhold has signed a contract with Karate Combat and will make his debut at Karate Combat 45 on April 20 in Dubai against former GLORY and Bellator veteran Joe Schilling.

Both athletes announced the booking on Wednesday. No weight class was revealed for the contest:



 
hahahayeah said:
that's an awesome scrap. when's the last time Schilling competed?
Better than bareknuckle for him. Though I'd rather he do grappling.
 
