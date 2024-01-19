Dutch MMA-prospect Gino van Steenis signs with Polish KSW

Gino van Steenis has signed a contract with the Polish KSW, as announced by Europe's biggest MMA-organization.The 25-year-old Dutchman of Spanish descent, who is the younger brother of renowned Bellator-fighter Costello van Steenis, holds a professional MMA record of 4-0 (2 KOs, 1 sub.)."The Ghost Assassin" contested his last two MMA bouts at the Dutch Levels Fight League, culminating in a victory over veteran Hyram Rodriguez.Subsequently, Gino tried his luck in Kickboxing by participating in the successful reality-show "House of GLORY." In his first ever kickboxing-fight during this series, he quite easily defeated the way more experienced Enfusion fighter Samir Kasrioui.A few months later, at Collision 6, Van Steenis stepped in on short notice against Don Sno to make his official GLORY-debut.Now, he is returning to Mixed Martial Arts!Gino van Steenis is set to make his promotional debut in the lightweight division on January 20 during KSW 90 in Warsaw. His opponent will be the Frenchman Hugo Deux, who’s also undefeated.The event is headlined by former GLORY Kickboxer and emerging KSW-star Arek Wrzosek, who will face the Croatian FNC heavyweight champion Ivan Vitasović.Last October I hung out with him and his brother Costello van Steenis at a UFC 294 Watch Party in Rotterdam. We had a great time and I can tell you Gino really is a nice guy (as is Costello).That night I asked him whether he wants to pursue a career in MMA or Kickboxing after his experience in GLORY's reality-show and Gino told me his focus is on MMA again, so I have to say it kinda caught me off guard to be present at his GLORY-debut, which happened just two weeks later (Van Steenis accepted the fight on a couple days notice), lol.I also watched his LFL-debut from cageside together with my little brother, back in October 2022:Let’s go Gino