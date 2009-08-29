Lug's Spear: Unleashed S&P

Lug's Spear
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 15, 2008
- Messages
- 1,548
- Reaction score
- 305
Lug's Spear
Height: 5'6
Weight: 160
Height: 5'6
Weight: 160
Last edited:
Was all that from one workout? And is that all you did?
If so, I'd suggest reading the s&q's and stickies...that will help with your program quite a bit.
You need to develop a split routine. Decide which compound movements you want to prioritize and pick a few assistance movements to work in the same session.
Don't lift on back-to-back days.
If you are just beginning I suppose you could do a whole-body routine for a month or so...then switch to an upper/lower split for another month and then move onto a proper routine.
Good luck and work hard.
good to see the grip work, are you planning on doing primarily levering?