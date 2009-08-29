Lug's Spear: Unleashed S&P

BENCH

145X5

145X5

145X5

145X5

145X5



No spotter today... pretty much impossible for someone my size to unrack the bar for BP without fully locking out my arms on the bench they have here. Guess I'll work on form when my training buddy gets back



SQUAT

175X5

175X5

175X5

175X5

175X5



Legs are still weak, but improving. I think I finally got the form figured out. For some reason after doing a 3 sets my hearing went kinda funky... it sounded like I was trying to hear things underwater. I guess it happens.



SOHP

80X5

80X5

80X4 - couldn't lock out the 5th

80x3 - couldn't lock out 4th

80x2



Someone on the team said they were doing SOHP as an assistance for BP so I thought I would give it a shot even though my SOHP needs more attention than my BP.