Lug's Spear: Unleashed S&P

Purple Belt
Jan 15, 2008
1,548
305
Height: 5'6
Weight: 160

SpearOfLug-1.jpg
 
BENCH
145X5
145X5
145X5
145X5 (fail 4th rep)
145X5 (fail 3rd rep)
-Trying to fix technique, missing a lot of nuances.

DEADLIFT
205X5
135X5
135X5
135X5
135X5
-Knee popped on first set. I think it may be due to using old running shoes with no traction. Gettin a lot of rain so I didn't want to get the chucks soaked. Dumb.

SOHP
80X5
80X5
80X5
-Didn't plan on this, but trying to make the most of my time waiting on the squat rack.

SQUAT
135X5
135X5
135X5
135X5
135X5
-Knee was feelin pretty odd and felt like it was movin around on me.

Gonna elevate and ice my knee tonight. Relative with an MD thinks I may have hurt a ligament or somethin of that nature.
 
Was all that from one workout? And is that all you did?

If so, I'd suggest reading the s&q's and stickies...that will help with your program quite a bit.

You need to develop a split routine. Decide which compound movements you want to prioritize and pick a few assistance movements to work in the same session.

Don't lift on back-to-back days.

If you are just beginning I suppose you could do a whole-body routine for a month or so...then switch to an upper/lower split for another month and then move onto a proper routine.

Good luck and work hard.
 
Thanks for the advice, yes that was one days worth of training (from today). I was thinking about sticking to the SS routine. Like I said though, I had no intentions of doing any SOHP today. I did the lifts in order of availability as I have only one squat rack at my gym.
 
BENCH
145X5
145X5
145X5
145X5
145X5
-no fail this time 'round, feels good after failin me last two attempts

SQUAT
165X5
165X5
165X5
165X5
165X5
-form still feels shitty, gonna have to read my copy of SS a bit
 
Pull ups 3xfail
1x11,1x9,1x4

fuckin shit fuck I used to be able to do so many more, well I guess that's good motivation to do a lot of these

Hammer Levering
1x7 front raises
1x7 reverse raises
1x7 lateral raises
1x7 copters
 
good to see the grip work, are you planning on doing primarily levering?
 
No time for the gym today, hopefully I will find a day during the week that works... until then friday/sunday >.<

Pull ups 3xfail
1x12,2x6

Chin ups
1x10, 1x5, 1x5

hmmm chin ups are generally easier or so I thought. I did do my pull ups first and have been doing them a lot more often a couple months ago. Anyone know how often I can do BW exercises like chin and pull ups? I don't wanna have rest days for these >.<
 
joe broadway said:
good to see the grip work, are you planning on doing primarily levering?
Click to expand...

I do grip work for fun without any real goals other than being able to lever the sledge hammer at the very bottom. What is primary levering? Like vids I have seen of "bending the bastard"?
 
Sledge Hammer Levering (equal amounts done for each arm)
1x5 Forward lever
1x5 Reverse lever
1x5 Side to side lever
1x5 Helicopters (both directions)
 
BENCH
145X5
145X5
145X5
145X5
145X5

No spotter today... pretty much impossible for someone my size to unrack the bar for BP without fully locking out my arms on the bench they have here. Guess I'll work on form when my training buddy gets back

SQUAT
175X5
175X5
175X5
175X5
175X5

Legs are still weak, but improving. I think I finally got the form figured out. For some reason after doing a 3 sets my hearing went kinda funky... it sounded like I was trying to hear things underwater. I guess it happens.

SOHP
80X5
80X5
80X4 - couldn't lock out the 5th
80x3 - couldn't lock out 4th
80x2

Someone on the team said they were doing SOHP as an assistance for BP so I thought I would give it a shot even though my SOHP needs more attention than my BP.
 
SQUAT
175X5
175X5
175X5
175X5
175X5

prob gonna put 10 more pounds on squats next session.

SOHP
85X5
85X5
85X5
85X5
85X4 couldn't lock out the last one

Feelin a pinch in my left trap, kinda hurts when i try to touch my left ear to my left shoulder. Hopefully it's nothin.

EDIT: Night pull/chin up session

Pull ups (3XFAIL)
1X12
1X7
1X5

Chin ups (3xFAIL)
1X7
1X5
1X4
 
Sledge Hammer Levering (equal amounts done for each arm)
1x5 Forward lever
1x5 Reverse lever
1x5 Side to side lever
1x5 Helicopters (both directions)

3 mile jog, no stopping
 
BENCH
145X5
145X5
145X5
145X5
145X5

Noticing that my right hand rotates counterclockwise when benching. Not sure if this is due to elbow flaring? Also no spotter today, it made the last rep more interesting.

DEADLIFT
185X5
185X5
185X5
185X5
185X5

Not too difficult to do, gonna have to increase weight. I hope my grip strength catches up, it's annoying to have to set the weight down once in a while to regrip.

SOHP
85X5
85X5
85X5
85X3
65X2
65X5

Planning on running tonight, this half marathon is in 3 weeks... better get on that.

Edit: 6 mile easy jog, no stopping @ 1hr 5min pace.
 
1 hour no-gi rolling
Weaknesses I spotted... I need to work on attacking the turtle and clean up my open guard passes.

Gonna make sure to get in some runnin again tonight.

Edit: 2 mile run @ 17:45 pace, Odin forgive me for the weak time. Good thing I am not runnin a 5k.
 
BENCH
150X5
150X5
150X5
150X5
150X5

feelin the leg drive now

SQUAT
185X5
185X5
185X5
185X5
185X5

SOHP
85X4
85X4
85X3

Need to watch some more SOHP vids


Edit: Night Sledge Hammer Levering session

Sledge Hammer Levering (equal amounts done for each arm)
1x5 Forward lever
1x5 Reverse lever
1x5 Side to side lever
1x5 Helicopters (both directions)
 
Got pissed off... decided to go for a jog between classes

3 mile jog.
 
Pull Ups to Failure
1X10
1X7
1X8
1X7

-Been feelin like crap all day, but I was able to hammer out a few. Trying to get to 3X15.
 
