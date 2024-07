I honestly believe it has something to do with Manel's past post fight interview saying the F word (more than it has to do with Mokaev). They obviously didn't liked it and don't want the possibility of it to happen again on live TV knowing how hot headed he can be.



I also think it's some sort of "punishment" for Manel who missed weight a couple of times that led to some of his fights being cancelled. Having his fight on early prelims won't mess up the main card *if ever he did missed weight again (thankfully he made it, 125.5). Kinda like a prevention thing