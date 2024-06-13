Living in Vietnam: AMA

After a month of already being here, I decided to live in Vietnam longer. I originally planned to leave earlier but I like it here a lot so I'm staying here until the end of the year at least.



I've been to Nam as a tourist for short trips a few times already and now I'm getting a better feel for the country. It's a weird mix of good and annoying, similar to other SEA countries but at the same time quite different in the little things.



I gotta say as of now, in terms of the culture and people Vietnam isn't my favorite place, but it's made up by the incredibly low cost of living, the best food in Asia, and a lot of cool expats.