  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Living in Vietnam: AMA

pugilistico

pugilistico

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
568
Reaction score
767
After a month of already being here, I decided to live in Vietnam longer. I originally planned to leave earlier but I like it here a lot so I'm staying here until the end of the year at least.

I've been to Nam as a tourist for short trips a few times already and now I'm getting a better feel for the country. It's a weird mix of good and annoying, similar to other SEA countries but at the same time quite different in the little things.

I gotta say as of now, in terms of the culture and people Vietnam isn't my favorite place, but it's made up by the incredibly low cost of living, the best food in Asia, and a lot of cool expats.
 
I always find it suspect people decide to move to SE Asian countries.
 
How many Saigon dimes have you scored?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,308
Messages
55,684,857
Members
174,892
Latest member
lifetuff54

Share this page

Back
Top