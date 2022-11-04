Lets talk footwear - Sneaker/Boots/Etc

Thought this would be an original discussion for Mayberry. What do you guys wear on your feet on a day-to-day basis?

full


These are my boot shelves, and the only things not on here are two pairs of Timberlands I'm shining up and my running shoes.

I'm partial to work boots, because they last longer.

full


These Timberlands are the 'WhiteSnake' limited edition, quite rare, and really tricky to clean. Don't want to rub on them too hard or some of the whiteness would rub off, or I don't want to risk rubbing too hard.

They look awesome with black jeans, white long sleeves, and a black vest.

full


I've had these cowboy boots for two years and I can tell you guys cowboy boots are an acquired taste and I have yet to wear these enough to acquire the taste. Probably worn them five or six times and they certainly look stylish, but I don't have the other cowboy clothes to compliment them right.

Kinda feel like a poser.

Although I'm already 6'0, those heels damn near make me 6'2".

full


'Hellcat UltraSpring 6" CarbonMAX Work Boot'
Wolverine makes the most comfortable steel-toe work boots I've worn, even better than Timberlands. These needed NO break-in and are as comfortable as sneakers, if sneakers weighed 3.5 pounds each.

Highly recommended.

full


'Anthem Western Wellington Work Boot'
These Wolverine soft-toes are what I think cowboy boots SHOULD wear like. They're like sneakers, and I even ran in them a little when I wore them the first day.

They look great if you have other darkish-tan clothing to match them with, and I've found that darkish-tan isn't the most common color for clothing at stores. I'm thinking I'll have to settle for light brown clothing to match them with.

Also, has anyone ever seen those 'Thursday Boots' advertisements on YouTube and Instagram? Well after 2 freaking years of seeing them I figured I'd order a pair and... well, if you guys are interested I'll keep you guys abreast if they're worth the $200.

1024x1024-Men-Captain-GreyMatte-071521-3.4_23719ee7-624a-4254-802e-23fb7dd98a2d_896x896.jpg

1024x1024-Men-Captain-MatteGrey-090321-1_f448deb8-c638-42dc-acb8-04079b714c3e_896x896.jpg

1024x1024-Men-Captain-MatteGrey-090321-3_989a7e35-5ff9-476c-8770-05af682235d2_896x896.jpg


What's your favorite or most interesting footwear?
 
At the mall when the light drizzle made the tile slippery, wearing relatively new Sketchers with normal soles, both my feet slid forward at the same time and I almost fell and hit the back of my head on the ground, but my reflexes and muscles recovered my footing and balance.

At the Sketchers store, I tried on these more cushioned Sketchers for walking but with shittier less grip soles. They were so slippery, no way I should buy those. Only way those would be safe is if I only walked on pavement thoroughly covered in freshly chewed up gum.
 
Normal everyday trainers are a pair of new balance that I've worn the soles on and use them for driving.

Work shoes are a pair of Dickies steel capped boots.

Walking shoes are Adidas or Salomon.

Casual trainers are goretex Adidas .
 
I own work boots and a chewed up pair of tennis shoes. Definitely not a sneakerhead, or footware fanatic by any means.
 
Sort of got back into sneakers again…..

“Going out” Sneakers - Air Jordan 1’s Hyper Royals, Mochas, Breds, Shadow 2.0

“Beater” everyday sneakers - Puma Suedes, Nike Air Max SC x2, Nike Air Max XC

Workout Shoes- Vans, Reebok Lifting Shoes

Basketball Court sneakers - Nike KD 14

Boots - Timberlands and Bates for work.

Dress shoes- 1 pair each of brown and black shoes. If I can’t rock sneakers I usually don’t go.
 
Reef Sandals
New Balance Sneakers
Keene work boots

thats my lineup
 
I've got a desk job but work boots have always been my go-to weekend DIY warrior/casual shoes.

I used to like Wolverines, but felt like the quality on my last 2 pairs wasn't what it used to be. Right now I'm rocking these guys - Caterpillar 2nd Shift (mine doesn't have the steel toe). Apparently the sole is modeled after the treads of a bulldozer. Cool idea, but realistically these things pick up so much mud/clipped grass that it's a PITA.

image-P89586DKB-550-550.jpg



For my next pair I might give these a try.....never had a pair of Moc Toe boots before, but I hear good things about the Rock Rooster brand.

81MBu1V9MXL_AC_UY3951.jpg
 
I wear Saint Laurent sneakers pretty much every day. I have a bunch of the low tops. I cycle between the canvases, the black ones, white ones, and green writing depending on what I’m wearing.
They are comfortable and fit my style. Sometimes I rock my margela gum soles also depending on outfit. I have a ton of shoes though. I’ll take a pic of my closet in a minute when I head upstairs, and throw it in the thread.

7311B4FE-3394-4603-84F8-CD6EF137908A.jpeg

I have a bunch of J’s, Saint Laurent’s, Gucci’s, Margela, Golden Goose, Common Projects, Diors, etc etc.
Look good, feel good, do good.
 
Pretty much wear sneaks all the time, lots of old school Puma and Adidas. Lately I’ve been rocking some Puma ST Runner V3, Puma Gravitons, some Reebok dad shoes, and a pair of Vejas.
322790F4-AABB-421E-A166-B2517C86D259.jpeg 100198C2-CF87-4488-B87A-79F90185733C.jpeg F992D06C-EA46-414C-894F-47CE1D9AE08D.jpeg 258C82B1-E270-459C-8DFB-E2FCBF24DC5A.jpeg
 
Best-Red-Wing-Boots-intro2.jpg


Red wings all day. They are a mother to break in and you’ll hate your feet for a month. After that though, fit like a glove. Walked miles in a busy city wearing them, worked in them, sat at a desk all day in them.
 
For work I usually just wear a pair of cheap all black sneakers. Currently a pair of Adidas I got for like $25. They will usually last well over a year. I have a bunch of shoes for various purposes, but I really want to get a good pair of hiking boots.

I also have my enthusiast side with Nike Dunks. I use to collect them from 2002-2008 then stopped for over a decade and started gaining back interest right before the pandemic hit. I've had over 75 pairs at one point, which isn't that much from a collectors stand point, but now I have about 40 or so. I'll wear them from time to time, but usually on the weekends. When on vacation I may or may not bring a pair or two. Just really depends where I'm going.
314028930_444025157811459_6112517337330960857_n.jpg

313473632_817065349518178_4961841365289108693_n.jpg

314394682_433873885382358_5525909099420914902_n.jpg
 
I work from home, so house slippers. lol!

But normally, I pretty much wear skate shoes, runners, or cross-trainers. Lately, I have been wearing minimalist shoes, which have been pretty comfortable for my feet. Minimalist shoes are not for every foot, though. So don't go blaming Iron Mang should you try out a pair from Amazon and they suck.
 
Merrill barefoot and keen if I I’m doing anything where dropping something heavy on my foot is possible.
 
