Lets talk footwear - Sneaker/Boots/Etc

Thought this would be an original discussion for Mayberry. What do you guys wear on your feet on a day-to-day basis?These are my boot shelves, and the only things not on here are two pairs of Timberlands I'm shining up and my running shoes.I'm partial to work boots, because they last longer.These Timberlands are the 'WhiteSnake' limited edition, quite rare, and really tricky to clean. Don't want to rub on them too hard or some of the whiteness would rub off, or I don't want to risk rubbing too hard.They look awesome with black jeans, white long sleeves, and a black vest.I've had these cowboy boots for two years and I can tell you guys cowboy boots are an acquired taste and I have yet to wear these enough to acquire the taste. Probably worn them five or six times and they certainly look stylish, but I don't have the other cowboy clothes to compliment them right.Kinda feel like a poser.Although I'm already 6'0, those heels damn near make me 6'2".'Hellcat UltraSpring 6" CarbonMAX Work Boot'Wolverine makes the most comfortable steel-toe work boots I've worn, even better than Timberlands. These needed NO break-in and are as comfortable as sneakers, if sneakers weighed 3.5 pounds each.Highly recommended.'Anthem Western Wellington Work Boot'These Wolverine soft-toes are what I think cowboy boots SHOULD wear like. They're like sneakers, and I even ran in them a little when I wore them the first day.They look great if you have other darkish-tan clothing to match them with, and I've found that darkish-tan isn't the most common color for clothing at stores. I'm thinking I'll have to settle for light brown clothing to match them with.Also, has anyone ever seen those 'Thursday Boots' advertisements on YouTube and Instagram? Well after 2 freaking years of seeing them I figured I'd order a pair and... well, if you guys are interested I'll keep you guys abreast if they're worth the $200.What's your favorite or most interesting footwear?