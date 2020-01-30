Lethwei (headbutt combat) coming to U.S. to poach MMA fighters

Lethwei is a Burmese bare-knuckle combat sport that originated in Myanmar, Southeast Asia. It is known as ‘The Art of Nine Limbs’ because headbutts can play a key role in the action alongside the more commonly used punches, kicks, knees and elbows. The sport is often viewed as niche, but that is a perception World Lethwei Championship’s CEO, Gerald Ng, is trying to change.“It is the next phase of growth for the sport, to bring in names which fans of different combat sports recognize. And you can expect an announcement about signings very soon,” revealed Ng. “We are finishing paperwork with some of the more familiar names in MMA. This also demonstrates the growth of lethwei because we are able to attract ex-UFC and Bellator athletes into the sport. We will aggressively approach every free agent in the martial arts world. That could be a karate champion or an MMA veteran. If you are a true martial artist, then lethwei has to be part of your martial arts journey.”Rumble Johnson or Tito could become lethwei champs.