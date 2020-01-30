Lethwei (headbutt combat) coming to U.S. to poach MMA fighters

Lethwei is a Burmese bare-knuckle combat sport that originated in Myanmar, Southeast Asia. It is known as ‘The Art of Nine Limbs’ because headbutts can play a key role in the action alongside the more commonly used punches, kicks, knees and elbows. The sport is often viewed as niche, but that is a perception World Lethwei Championship’s CEO, Gerald Ng, is trying to change.

“It is the next phase of growth for the sport, to bring in names which fans of different combat sports recognize. And you can expect an announcement about signings very soon,” revealed Ng. “We are finishing paperwork with some of the more familiar names in MMA. This also demonstrates the growth of lethwei because we are able to attract ex-UFC and Bellator athletes into the sport. We will aggressively approach every free agent in the martial arts world. That could be a karate champion or an MMA veteran. If you are a true martial artist, then lethwei has to be part of your martial arts journey.”

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2020/1/...ing-familiar-mma-names-bare-knuckle-muay-thai

Rumble Johnson or Tito could become lethwei champs.

The only thing that is getting poached is the Lethwei's fighters' souls when they get taken down.

Anyways where can I sign up?
 
Hmm get paid less to get headbutted or get paid more to get eye poked?

Tough decision
 
Lethwei is almost as hardcore as Jenna Jameson.
 
More familiar names in MMA is code for Bellator and PFL throw always.

In other words past there prime names.
 
Artem has a new sport to be a can in
 
It'll never get licensed in the US or anywhere else that the UFC holds events so it could get as big as BKFC and attract the same calibre of has-beens.
The UFC had headbutts in it at the beginning, I don't recall them being particularly significant.
 
I so hope that Severn / Coleman etc stay away from this.
 
It'll never get licensed in the US or anywhere else that the UFC holds events so it could get as big as BKFC and attract the same calibre of has-beens.
The UFC had headbutts in it at the beginning, I don't recall them being particularly significant.
It's already a shit tier "sport." It's for guys who were too shit for Muay Thai. Look at the so called goat of that "sport" he'd get embarrassed by a truly gifted striker like Adesanya.
 
