Leon's biggest weaknesses is his poor boxing and his willingness to play his opponents game.

Because Leon is great everywhere he feels no threat in grappling/striking but he ends up getting comfortable playing his opponents game which costs him rounds.
He was never in trouble against belal and he defended everything and reversed Belal but he was happy to play the guard/grappling game.
His second weakness is his poor boxing, he looks clunky when throwing more than single strikes. Leon clearly has power but his boxing is poor.
He also wants to be perfect at everything he sets up his shots but he needs to be more agressive and mean.
