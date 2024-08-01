Leon's biggest weaknesses is his poor boxing and his willingness to play his opponents game.

Because Leon is great everywhere he feels no threat in grappling/striking but he ends up getting comfortable playing his opponents game which costs him rounds.

He was never in trouble against belal and he defended everything and reversed Belal but he was happy to play the guard/grappling game.

His second weakness is his poor boxing, he looks clunky when throwing more than single strikes. Leon clearly has power but his boxing is poor.

He also wants to be perfect at everything he sets up his shots but he needs to be more agressive and mean.
 
So, Leon is great everywhere, felt no threat, was never in trouble, defended everything and even reversed Belal, yet still lost? Did he just want to lose?
<Huh2>
 
this may be way off base, but there was something i felt after watching this last fight with belal. leon is the kind of fighter where if his game on it's own isn't enough to beat you, he's fine with just settling with a safe loss. even with his corner yelling at him during fights, he has such a serene calmness on his face like he doesn't realize he's in a fight he's losing lol.

it's like to him, if his clean, fancy style of fighting doesn't tko you or finish you, he's fine with looking smooth striking or losing a safe decision on the ground. zero sense of urgency during fights or, "fighting dirty" to get the win by all means. you get none of that mentality from the guy.
 
