IronGolem007 said: JDM is sexy, Leon is not.



Sean Brady got melted by, and shit his pants to, Belal.

Sean will be a laughingstock forever, because of this.



Leon has a "harmless tactician" vibe. It's not sexy.



In order to BE sexy, you have to BEAT sexy.



Leon needs to KO (or at least convincingly-defeat) JDM to get his vibe back.



It's the only option which will make fans want to see him vs. the winner of Shavkat x Garry. Click to expand...

Even as big of a fight Leon vs JDM is, Ithink winner of Shav-Garry gets a title shot. Only way they're doing Shav-Garry vs Leon-JDM is if Belal is out forever and an interim crowned.But if the winner of Leon-JDM does need to fight someone, that'll definitely open up the question of who. There's an odd amount of guys at the top, so matching them up feels like someone's gonna get left out. I guess Brady-Usman is the next best fight to do, but man, talk about unsexy. That winner should feel a few steps behind Leon-JDM, but what else could we do?*edit* Shit, completely forgot about Buckley too. I guess him vs Brady would suit