News Time to panic? UFC 315 ticket sales in the toilet just days before showtime — ‘About 50 percent sold’

"That's fucking illegal"
Sep 17, 2005
21,207
22,409
Not going to lie though, the card is hot garbage, also with two title fights I really have no interest in.



We’re just a couple of days away from the upcoming UFC 315 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (May 10, 2025) at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Topping the card is the welterweight title fight pitting Belal Muhammad (c) opposite Jack Della Maddalena, with Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight strap against Manon Fiorot in the UFC 315 PPV co-main event.

Fans do not appear to be in any big hurry to purchase seats.



Even Las Vegas, fight capital of the world, is not immune to sluggish ticket sales.

That would reinforce this claim that suggests UFC is lacking bona fide superstars. Former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently lost his 205-pound strap and current heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones has gone AWOL. No disrespect to Muhammad and his “Canelo Hands,” but “Remember the Name” has 18 decisions in 24 wins, including seven of his last eight.

That doesn’t put butts in seats.

Time to panic? UFC 315 ticket sales in the toilet just days before showtime — ‘About 50 percent sold’

UFC 315 tickets still available despite promises from the promotion that it would stack the "Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena" fight card on May 10 at Bell Centre in Montreal.
Same with many other venues, yet because of the expensive prices, it'll still probably end up the highest UFC gate in that venue's history.
 
Dana used to comp tickets all the time. Like put out a tweet be downtown at this time type of thing. I wonder if they fighters will still get kicked out to the curb after their fight is over. Clown Show.
 
would be hilarious if Mighty Mouse ends up with better numbers. I am pretty sure he is the lowest to date. But at least people know his name.
 
This is what happens when your two title fights are Belal vs some bum and a WMMA cure for insomnia, and the rest of the main card is: another WMMA pile of crap, Baldo vs some Canadian nobody, and BSD vs a bum they got on short notice.
 
