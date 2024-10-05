Leaving a job you really like on principle

What do you do when you really really like your relatively new job, that has a lot of potential down the road but currently pays shit? Right now my role is crucial to the company, if I were to leave it would have a huge impact and make my boss as well as other top brass' life hell. Yet my boss is still giving me a hard time and paying me much less than I contribute because I haven't been there but 8 months or so

I contribute literally just as much as another worker that makes probably 3xish what I do. I feel like if my boss doesn't wisen up I should quit on principle or at least give an ultimatum. But, I really like the job and there is real potential i could make way more than I ever have in my life in 2-5 years if I stay
 
When I worked for Diddy I had to quit on principle. Also, because I am allergic to baby oil and things up my ass.
 
I don't know your whole situation, of course, but in general you should pay your dues and give it a year. If for no other reason, it doesn't look good on a resume to job hop so quickly. Things may stall for a bit and then develop very quickly and you want to be there as the experienced solution. The red flag is your mention of your boss giving you a hard time. That can make you miserable and is a legit reason to GTFO, but I'd still try to give it a year. Good luck, man. That's a frustrating situation.
 
I bet you're not as important as you think you are.

You've been there less than a year and think you're already a vital cog in the machine?
 
Sounds like youre quitting over money, not principle
 
Pliny Pete said:
Sounds like your quitting over money, not principle
I mean, the reason people go to work is money right?

Goon Dog said:
I don't know your whole situation, of course, but in general you should pay your dues and give it a year. If for no other reason, it doesn't look good on a resume to job hop so quickly. Things may stall for a bit and then develop very quickly and you want to be there as the experienced solution. The red flag is your mention of your boss giving you a hard time. That can make you miserable and is a legit reason to GTFO, but I'd still try to give it a year. Good luck, man. That's a frustrating situation.
By hard time all i meant is when I first started, it was agreed my pay would go up a bit after a certain point. We've passed that point and I've definitely shown my motivation and worth and he's still considering whether or not to give me that raise or make me wait

He isn't hard on me other than that really. We get a long and to be fair he did give me a chance when other more qualified people probably applied. I just feel I've earned that raise we talked about despite there not being a hard set date it would happen
 
How old are you? Serious question.

I would stick it out if you really like it and think there is a future for you there. Especially if you are a bit older. The really great options are going to shrink with time, and maybe starting over again isn’t the best option, especially if you are mid 30’s and up.
 
IloveTHIS said:
If your boss is a cheap fuck, and will continue being you boss, what kind of potential do you really have in the future?

Unless you can/will outgrow your boss and become his boss eventually.
 
