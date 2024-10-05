Leaving a job you really like on principle

What do you do when you really really like your relatively new job, that has a lot of potential down the road but currently pays shit? Right now my role is crucial to the company, if I were to leave it would have a huge impact and make my boss as well as other top brass' life hell. Yet my boss is still giving me a hard time and paying me much less than I contribute because I haven't been there but 8 months or so



I contribute literally just as much as another worker that makes probably 3xish what I do. I feel like if my boss doesn't wisen up I should quit on principle or at least give an ultimatum. But, I really like the job and there is real potential i could make way more than I ever have in my life in 2-5 years if I stay