Lay and pray will be solved when fighters become truly well rounded.

wildchild88

wildchild88

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 20, 2015
Messages
6,079
Reaction score
7,574
The sports' rules are pure as it is, we don't want to mess with them to favour striking it will dilute the quality of the sport / art of mma. We want to see a fair playing field between strikers and grapplers.

In the future, all fighters will need to have quality defensive and offensive wrestling to counter act Caucas-style wrestling if they want to be elite competitors. So the sport will evolve so that fighters are able to counter act lay n pray / conservative wrestling approaches, until then we just have to be patient.

Honestly lay and pray hasn't been a massive talking point until Belal and Merab won, trends like these happen in ebbs and flows.. be patient.
 
wildchild88 said:
Honestly lay and pray hasn't been a massive talking point until Belal and Merab won,
Click to expand...
Did you forget the human blanket that was Jon Fitch?

I say let's do it Pride style. If a wrestler is truly dominant he can finish fights. If there's a sloppy takedown attempt then the wrestler gets punished with knees to the head on a sprawl
 
No it wont.

Some guys are just too good at wrestling and will be able to dominate most if not all the people he wrestles, because as Frankie The Answer Edgar once said, There's levels to this shit.
 
The sport has evolved already. There's plenty of evenly skilled well rounded fighters competing on every card. Rarely do you see a high level stylistic matchup like Omalley vs Merab. I personally enjoy these types of fights from time to time.
 
Nope the cookie cutter lay and pray will be solved once Merab grows a pair of balls and fight Umar, Khabib will taylor a specific gameplan to fight it off and everyone can copy from it.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Did you forget the human blanket that was Jon Fitch?

I say let's do it Pride style. If a wrestler is truly dominant he can finish fights. If there's a sloppy takedown attempt then the wrestler gets punished with knees to the head on a sprawl
Click to expand...
You're proving my point, there has barely been another John Fitch in recent years, until now. The fighters will adjust, there have been many exciting fights in recent years.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Did you forget the human blanket that was Jon Fitch?

I say let's do it Pride style. If a wrestler is truly dominant he can finish fights. If there's a sloppy takedown attempt then the wrestler gets punished with knees to the head on a sprawl
Click to expand...
After all an Anaconda cares little for how long it takes.
It just cares to see you dead and Jon Fitch would have killed a lot of people that way given the option.
 
It will never be “solved” unless they change the rules
 
HHJ said:
No it wont.

Some guys are just too good at wrestling and will be able to dominate most if not all the people he wrestles, because as Frankie The Answer Edgar once said, There's levels to this shit.
Click to expand...

Wrestling quality will improve across the board in future generations, that's just a fact. The Caucas-style wrestling dominance won't pervade forever, it's just a trend on the way to the next thing.
 
Last edited:
Neck&Neck said:
It will never be “solved” unless they change the rules
Click to expand...

Well if they change the rules for grapplers they need to change it for strikers too.. how many boring striking matches have we seem in recent years? Staring matches like Izzy vs Romero.
 
wildchild88 said:
The sports' rules are pure as it is, we don't want to mess with them to favour striking it will dilute the quality of the sport / art of mma. We want to see a fair playing field between strikers and grapplers.

In the future, all fighters will need to have quality defensive and offensive wrestling to counter act Caucas-style wrestling if they want to be elite competitors. So the sport will evolve so that fighters are able to counter act lay n pray / conservative wrestling approaches, until then we just have to be patient.

Honestly lay and pray hasn't been a massive talking point until Belal and Merab won, trends like these happen in ebbs and flows.. be patient.
Click to expand...

Merab and Belal didnt even lay and pray to win though... neither title win could be classified as lay and pray lol ..

I agree the rules are perfectly fine ..fighters need to get back to innovating and becoming well rounded mixed martial artists , instead of cookie cutter calf kick body body head generalist MMA taught massive gyms...

The whole point of Martial arts and Mixed martial arts is there is always an answer...you can always find a way to beat your opponent...the options are almost unlimited
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Merab and Belal didnt even lay and pray to win though... neither title win could be classified as lay and pray lol ..

I agree the rules are perfectly fine ..fighters need to get back to innovating and becoming well rounded mixed martial artists , instead of cookie cutter calf kick body body head generalist MMA taught massive gyms...

The whole point of Martial arts and Mixed martial arts is there is always an answer...you can always find a way to beat your opponent...the options are almost unlimited
Click to expand...

I'm just using lay n pray as a term to describe conservative wrestling control (it's easier for the idiots). You could argue that Merab and Valentina both employed this strategy to win.

But yes we're in total agreeance, and you articulated why much better than I did.
 
You can only master so many things. It’s hard to compete with guys who have been training high level wrestling since birth and still be able to do other things too.

Wrestling is the most effective martial art. In order to defend against an elite wrestler, you basically need to be one yourself.
 
wildchild88 said:
Wrestling quality will improve across the board in future generations, that's just a fact. The Caucas-style wrestling dominance won't pervade forever, it's just a trend on the way to the next thing.
Click to expand...
It can improve. But someone has to be the better wrestler.
 
wildchild88 said:
Well if they change the rules for grapplers they need to change it for strikers too.. how many boring striking matches have we seem in recent years? Staring matches like Izzy vs Romero.
Click to expand...
In what way? I support removing round breaks but I have a feeling that won't fly. Knees to the head is a rule that benefits grapplers more, isn't it? I think most people (me included) just want to see them do something besides hold the opponent down.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
You can only master so many things. It’s hard to compete with guys who have been training high level wrestling since birth and still be able to do other things too.

Wrestling is the most effective martial art. In order to defend against an elite wrestler, you basically need to be one yourself.
Click to expand...
How can you conclude it's the most effective martial art when so many rudimentary strikes are banned? You can't even up kick someone who has you in mount
 
sometimes you're just fucking stuck. and that's an indication of lack of ground skills, some sort of weakness.

lay and pray > wall and stall
 
GiganticMeat said:
Knees to the head is a rule that benefits grapplers more, isn't it?
Click to expand...
It can work both ways. It makes it unsafe for the kind of hendricks style wrestlers who grab the legs and just hang out and stall against the cage like he did with Lawler


Or Schenanigans actors like Sterling
 
HHJ said:
No it wont.

Some guys are just too good at wrestling and will be able to dominate most if not all the people he wrestles, because as Frankie The Answer Edgar once said, There's levels to this shit.
Click to expand...
Yeah unless the rule set is changed in a very drastic way wrestlers will always just lay on people to win sometimes. It is what it is.
 
wildchild88 said:
Wrestling quality will improve across the board in future generations, that's just a fact. The Caucas-style wrestling dominance won't pervade forever, it's just a trend on the way to the next thing.
Click to expand...
disagree, the quality of wrestling training in 90% of these camps is no where near what these dagestanis are doing. if anything you'll see more NCAA types come through the UFC program, but i think wresting quality is the most hardest skill set to improve and 90% of future generations will still be just as clueless. it's not just some random technique and two-steps that changes everything, it's a totally different grind.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,555
Messages
56,202,008
Members
175,106
Latest member
Old Scratch

Share this page

Back
Top