Lay and pray will be solved when fighters become truly well rounded.

The sports' rules are pure as it is, we don't want to mess with them to favour striking it will dilute the quality of the sport / art of mma. We want to see a fair playing field between strikers and grapplers.
In the future, all fighters will need to have quality defensive and offensive wrestling to counter act Caucas-style wrestling if they want to be elite competitors. So the sport will evolve so that fighters are able to counter act lay n pray / conservative wrestling approaches, until then we just have to be patient.
Honestly lay and pray hasn't been a massive talking point until Belal and Merab won, trends like these happen in ebbs and flows.. be patient.
