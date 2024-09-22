News Kudan “The Jet” Benny Urquidez in Romania

I don't usually open other threads, but I consider this to be big news for kickboxing. He is there with the president of the IKF.

The kempo federation in Bucharest, Romania is a sanctioning body for kickboxing. It happened today!

IfYkZDu.jpeg


For more pictures and some extra videos:

Benny Urquidez
Romanian Kempo Federation
Amatto Zaharia


NBGc0Cl.jpeg
 
