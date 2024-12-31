Arkain2K said: Jeju Air plane crash raises questions about concrete wall at the end of the runway ​ Published Mon, Dec 30 2024



That guy speculating on thinking everyone would be alive if the barrier wasn't at the end of the runway: I'm curious if he looked at that aerial view closely. In google maps, there's only roughly 1800ft(rough estimate, I didn't actually measure the distance) of land beyond that concrete barrier and the beach. There's also a large building at the very end of that on the beach front that appears to be a hotel if I read the symbol on the map correctly. In addition to the hotel that sits more inline with the runway, there's also a smaller structure off to it's left that a wing would have contacted if the plane made it that far. Has anyone stated how fast it was going when it contacted that barrier and then calculated a rough distance needed to bring it to a halt had the barrier not been there?Type "Muan International Airport" into google maps and switch to sat' view to see all that.