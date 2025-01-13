For those who don't know him or are new to him, Ryan is a US military veteran who is very invested in American political commentary and military news and stories. He is a former US Navy SEAL amongst other government roles like a contractor for the CIA. He runs one of the biggest podcasts in the country.All of a sudden, he decides to travel to Romania to cover the "stealing of an election" and highlight anti-NATO sentiment and Russian interference allegations. Not only cover, he directly interviews the candidate for over an hour!!Big surprise, he ends up being anti-NATO and defends Russia here. This feels almost like some Tucker in Russia propaganda.Why would an American want to fly there for an interview regarding something that does not even directly involve the US, and more heavily involves European nations and Russia. Not only that, but go into very fine detail on X on specific points of Romanian government (almost seems as if it was fed to him).I don't know if its just the age we are in now or what, but I am fucking skeptical of almost every single talking head involved in media - left or right. It seems like someone else is pulling the strings to highlight special interests.Full interview is out as well - I was listening on Spotify.