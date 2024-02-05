News King Charles diagnosed with Cancer

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

The King "remains wholly positive about his treatment", says Buckingham Palace.
King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, says Buckingham Palace.
It is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.
The type of cancer has not been revealed, but according to a palace statement the King began "regular treatments" on Monday.
Buckingham Palace says the King "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".
He will postpone his public engagements and it is expected other senior royals will help to stand in for him during his treatment.
 
