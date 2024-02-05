PBAC
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
The King "remains wholly positive about his treatment", says Buckingham Palace.
www.bbc.com
King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, says Buckingham Palace.
It is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.
The type of cancer has not been revealed, but according to a palace statement the King began "regular treatments" on Monday.
Buckingham Palace says the King "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".
He will postpone his public engagements and it is expected other senior royals will help to stand in for him during his treatment.