Khamzat Psychoanalysis

LeBron

LeBron

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 12, 2011
Messages
2,446
Reaction score
3,067
When he first came to the UFC he was running through everyone and I truly believe he felt invincible. Then he got taken to the brink against a former LW and almost got KO’d, and realized that wasn’t the case. Since then he’s been avoiding top MWs because he’s terrified of getting KO’d in the octagon. All of these pull outs and “illnesses” are physical manifestations of fear (I.e., somatic symptom disorder), like a child that vomits before going to school because of a bully. Now he’s backed into a corner and must fight a legit MW contender.

He will be exposed on Saturday.
 
Last edited:
Are we just not going to mention that he was on his deathbed from Covid at one point <puhlease>

I don't like the guy, but that's a pretty good reason for why all this happened. He realized he was mortal.
 
I don't get this "former LW" nonsense. Burns was 6-1 at WW in the UFC prior to fighting Chimaev - he just fought for the title against Usman and had him hurt.

I would argue Chimaev was probably worse at 170 due to his weight cut much like I believe Poatan is worse at 185.
 
To think I had to go through 3 years of university, 2 of masters, 4 of PhD and 2 years of training!

LeBron is just a natural at everything, A-level athlete.
 
It IS hard to get him in there. Sometimes it has to do with politics and visas

But when he does get in there he's a force. Maybe he will look better than ever at 185

War Reaper
 
Contempt said:
It's always a good laugh seeing people suggest professional cage fighters are scared.

I too got my psychology degree in a box of Wheaties.

Come on dude... seriously?
Click to expand...
Some fighters are scared to the point they vomit before fighting, have a mental breakdown during or before the fight, refuse to engage their opponents or take meds to reduce anxiety (Griffin vs Silva)

so yeah fighters can get scared, fighting is violent and traumatic.
 
Masturbin said:
Some fighters are scared to the point they vomit before fighting, have a mental breakdown during or before the fight, refuse to engage their opponents or take meds to reduce anxiety (Griffin vs Silva)

so yeah fighters can get scared, fighting is violent and traumatic.
Click to expand...
Yet they still walk their asses into the cage and do their job anyway correct? Not coming up with reasons to avoid fights as TS is suggesting.

It's called nerves, everyone gets them to some degree or another.
 
Masturbin said:
Some fighters are scared to the point they vomit before fighting, have a mental breakdown during or before the fight, refuse to engage their opponents or take meds to reduce anxiety (Griffin vs Silva)

so yeah fighters can get scared, fighting is violent and traumatic.
Click to expand...
Khamzat doesn't seem to be affected by nerves though. Seems very hard to intimidate. Too bad he was overtraining so he got sick and missed a lot of fights. Overtraining is also what caused him to almost die from covid.
 
His demeanor was laid back with no "heel" persona this time, it was actually refreshing.

Rob seemed totally at ease, super likable, and battle ready as always.

War Both the wolf and kangaroo Gladiators, this fight should answer many questions.
 
george14 said:
I don't get this "former LW" nonsense. Burns was 6-1 at WW in the UFC prior to fighting Chimaev - he just fought for the title against Usman and had him hurt.

I would argue Chimaev was probably worse at 170 due to his weight cut much like I believe Poatan is worse at 185.
Click to expand...

Doesnt change the fact that Khamzat is basically on the large side at MW.
 
Contempt said:
It's always a good laugh seeing people suggest professional cage fighters are scared.

I too got my psychology degree in a box of Wheaties.

Come on dude... seriously?
Click to expand...
I think they are scared. Not scared of getting punched in the face but scared of losing and watching their 'value' decrease as a result. The stakes of wins/losses in MMA/Boxing are high. Dana and the UFC did a good job of making fighters with a bunch of loses still relevant though, something that boxing really struggled with.
 
Contempt said:
It's always a good laugh seeing people suggest professional cage fighters are scared.

I too got my psychology degree in a box of Wheaties.

Come on dude... seriously?
Click to expand...
You really don't think that they're scared?
 
I can't wait for him to finish Whittaker quickly and yell kill everybody to piss everyone here off. I like how you can overlook his clean wins and focus on his close victories. MW wrestling is pretty garbage and no one besides Robocop is Burns off their back.
 
george14 said:
I don't get this "former LW" nonsense. Burns was 6-1 at WW in the UFC prior to fighting Chimaev - he just fought for the title against Usman and had him hurt.

I would argue Chimaev was probably worse at 170 due to his weight cut much like I believe Poatan is worse at 185.
Click to expand...


He still fought at LW though. I’m sure almost getting slept by someone that fought two weight classes below you is a tough pill to swallow for someone that “kills everybody”. You can never be the same after that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

payton
DDP gives advice to Khamzat for his next fight
Replies
7
Views
390
xhaydenx
xhaydenx
AldoStillGoat
Can’t wait until Jiri knocks out Alex this weekend
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
AldoStillGoat
AldoStillGoat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,415
Messages
56,389,189
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top