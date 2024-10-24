Khamzat Psychoanalysis

When he first came to the UFC he was running through everyone and I truly believe he felt invincible. Then he got taken to the brink against a former LW and almost got KO’d, and realized that wasn’t the case. Since then he’s been avoiding top MWs because he’s terrified of getting KO’d in the octagon. All of these pull outs and “illnesses” are physical manifestations of fear (I.e., somatic symptom disorder), like a child that vomits before going to school because of a bully. Now he’s backed into a corner and must fight a legit MW contender.



He will be exposed on Saturday.