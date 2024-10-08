Khalil Rountree's body and toughness

L

Luffy

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
228
Reaction score
108
Was it just me or his body looked unrealistic muscular? I've never seen a body that seems like so strong and lean at the same time, with so much muscles popping out.

Not only that, but his toughness was something that may be beyond any current fighter, even heavyweights... the amount of punches and kicks he took from one of the biggest power punches in the world and stood up and fired back was something God-like. Khalil might have been like dealing with a very-unknown-to others (but likely not to Alex since he wanted the fight... and I think because he knew it) a version of one of the toughest HWs...

... and his next fight as has been hinted by UFC insiders, will likely be Tom Aspinall... which clicks, with Khalil being [possibly] a way for Alex Poatan to test the "HW waters" by fighting against a potential Ngannou-like HW (Khalil), but who was not seen that way by the public... maybe specific to some ppl in the UFC... as he apparently got way better since Thailand, he got an incredible but still to be known, power up, evolved a lot.

Thoughts?

~shrugs~
 
I think it can be argued Poatan was not at his best.

Plus Khalil is black
 
I didn't think Khalils body looked that crazy and I thought while he fought with a lot of heart, he fought pretty stupidly. He cracked and dropped Poatan a few times and then would just disengage and let Pereira off the hook. He had the speed advantage early and was the one landing big, he should have been more aware of his conditioning and known if he'd gass in 3 to try and close on earlier when the opportunities DID present themselves. He's a badasd but that was a career ending beating.

Plenty of better physiques in the UFC and if you go into Olympic lifting, Gymnastics, Freestyle, Greco etc.
 
The toughness is a consequence of not being clueless on the feet against a kickboxer. They're all tough, but when you're blocking punches with your face, don't check any leg kicks or have shit footwork, then you have less time to show it.
 
Chagaev said:
The toughness is a consequence of not being clueless on the feet against a kickboxer. They're all tough, but when you're blocking punches with your face, don't check any leg kicks or have shit footwork, then you have less time to show it.
Click to expand...
MMA has devolved lol, something tells me guys like Pierra Prodzka and Hill wouldn't have even touched the belt 7 years ago.
 
TheTribalQueef said:
MMA has devolved lol, something tells me guys like Pierra Prodzka and Hill wouldn't have even touched the belt 7 years ago.
Click to expand...
It's actually evolved to the point where even specialists are well rounded enough to win against better rounded fighters.
Not many people would touch the belt 7 years ago since it was Jon Jones holding it.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
It's actually evolved to the point where even specialists are well rounded enough to win against better rounded fighters.
Not many people would touch the belt 7 years ago since it was Jon Jones holding it.
Click to expand...
It's kind of crazy how many people think Pereira has no wrestling or grappling defense at all, including spacing and TDD. He went toe to toe with Adesanya, who did fight some more dedicated grapplers and whom Pereira obviously molded his MMA style from. And there are fighters who tried to grapple Pereira.

Being an all-rounder is usually a recipe to doing just alright or being a decision machine at best

Every stand out fighter has a stand out trait or specialty at least.

I do wish they just threw Ankalaev at Pereira so we can get it over with. Ankalaev has nice striking and power too.
 
TheTribalQueef said:
MMA has devolved lol, something tells me guys like Pierra Prodzka and Hill wouldn't have even touched the belt 7 years ago.
Click to expand...
In fairness, 7 years ago I think was the peak for this division. Blackhowicz could barely pick up a win here and there.
 
I mean the dude has popped twice, and got this fight literally coming off a suspension, so him looking unrealistically muscular shouldn't be shocking.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GiganticMeat
The lack of a D in Khalil Rountree's name
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
2K
93confirmed
93confirmed
Leon Edwards
Khalil is dangerous fight for Poatan. If Poatan gets knocked out will there be an immediate rematch?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
774
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards
Does anyone think Khalil KO's Alex?
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
1K
Söze Aldo
Söze Aldo
AldoStillGoat
Khalil Rountree won the first two rounds against Alex Pereira
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
527
MisfitsBR
MisfitsBR
Thesnake101
Props to Khalil
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
1K
evergreenrider
evergreenrider

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,199
Messages
56,308,701
Members
175,157
Latest member
Lodevic-747

Share this page

Back
Top