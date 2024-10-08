Khalil Rountree's body and toughness

Was it just me or his body looked unrealistic muscular? I've never seen a body that seems like so strong and lean at the same time, with so much muscles popping out.



Not only that, but his toughness was something that may be beyond any current fighter, even heavyweights... the amount of punches and kicks he took from one of the biggest power punches in the world and stood up and fired back was something God-like. Khalil might have been like dealing with a very-unknown-to others (but likely not to Alex since he wanted the fight... and I think because he knew it) a version of one of the toughest HWs...



... and his next fight as has been hinted by UFC insiders, will likely be Tom Aspinall... which clicks, with Khalil being [possibly] a way for Alex Poatan to test the "HW waters" by fighting against a potential Ngannou-like HW (Khalil), but who was not seen that way by the public... maybe specific to some ppl in the UFC... as he apparently got way better since Thailand, he got an incredible but still to be known, power up, evolved a lot.



Thoughts?



~shrugs~