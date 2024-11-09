Why are Khalil Rountrees results so uneven?

I don't remember which pod it was but Khalil went in depth on his career. Dude was close to retiring multiple times, MMA wasn't his biggest passion, wanted to build a life in Thailand and trained to compete over there, had some acting roles, married a model with mental health issues etc... This is all while he was signed with the UFC. No wonder he looked like a bum at times. Just too much going on. He just didn't know what he wanted to do.



Now he’s focused on MMA.