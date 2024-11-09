Why are Khalil Rountrees results so uneven?

Intermission
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 196
- Reaction score
- 84
Khalil has the technique, he is certainly mentally strong. Powerful... I would say arrogant but better that then the other way around. He beat a world klass kickboxer in stand-up and made it look easy.
He is not some cody garbrandt/Tank Abbott who just goes all out and fuck the consequences, there is fight IQ. ....
Yet his results are hit and misses.... Is there any reason why he can't be champion? Something I don't see?