Why are Khalil Rountrees results so uneven?

Khalil has the technique, he is certainly mentally strong. Powerful... I would say arrogant but better that then the other way around. He beat a world klass kickboxer in stand-up and made it look easy.
He is not some cody garbrandt/Tank Abbott who just goes all out and fuck the consequences, there is fight IQ. ....


Yet his results are hit and misses.... Is there any reason why he can't be champion? Something I don't see?
 
Not a great chin, poor cardio, and atrocious grappling.

I don't think Poatan took him seriously as an opponent, he was throwing flashy reckless shit early on. Once he settled into his groove he had his way with Khalil.
 
blaseblase said:
Not a great chin, poor cardio, and atrocious grappling.

I don't think Poatan took him seriously as an opponent, he was throwing flashy reckless shit early on. Once he settled into his groove he had his way with Khalil.
But you know when Rampage and Cormier fought Jones, they both looked tired right away. Isn't there a psychological component to that? Maybe nerves .. Cormier never gassed against Rumble and Gus,
 
These rock guys always forget to charge their moon crystals before a big fight it happens with every single rock guy. So we see a kharmically un balanced round tree and get the same results.
 
I don't remember which pod it was but Khalil went in depth on his career. Dude was close to retiring multiple times, MMA wasn't his biggest passion, wanted to build a life in Thailand and trained to compete over there, had some acting roles, married a model with mental health issues etc... This is all while he was signed with the UFC. No wonder he looked like a bum at times. Just too much going on. He just didn't know what he wanted to do.

Now he’s focused on MMA.
 
For a very long time Khalil was not a mentally strong fighter, you could see it the times he quit vs Pedro or when he didn't show up against Prachnio. If he didn't get to fight his fight and find a groove early, he just froze up and let his opponent do whatever they wanted.
 
Khalil is a great striker, his grappling sucks and sometimes he doesn't come 100%. I was looking forward to Alex vs Rountree even before Hill matchup and people thought I was crazy.

He's underrated in the right matchups, wouldn't be shocked if he destroyed Hill or Jiri, then lost to Smith randomly.
 
13Seconds said:
I don't remember which pod it was but Khalil went in depth on his career. Dude was close to retiring multiple times, MMA wasn't his biggest passion, wanted to build a life in Thailand and trained to compete over there, had some acting roles, married a model with mental health issues etc... This is all while he was signed with the UFC. No wonder he looked like a bum at times. Just too much going on. He just didn't know what he wanted to do.

Now he’s focused on MMA.
This is my impression too. He feels like a poser who is really good. He is not actually a fighter, and when he faces a real fighter, he gets exposed if he doesn't get his way early.
 
"Great striker" is an exaggeration, Rountree is a brawler with power and speed. That's all he has, most of the LHW top 11 destroys him either with better striking technique or just by wrestlefucking him.
 
I think my trajectory in MMA would look very much like Khalil. I have the ability but my heart isn't in it. And it will show.
 
scytheavatar said:
"Great striker" is an exaggeration, Rountree is a brawler with power and speed. That's all he has, most of the LHW top 11 destroys him either with better striking technique or just by wrestlefucking him.
He KOed a top 2 kickboxer
 
Intermission said:
This is my impression too. He feels like a poser who is really good. He is not actually a fighter, and when he faces a real fighter, he gets exposed if he doesn't get his way early.
I don't know about all that. He faced Alex Pereira in his last fight (who i consider a real fighter) and fought his heart out. Khalil got that dawg in him. He just got off track a while back. I believe he's dedicated to the game now.
 
MMA be like that bro

Its a variable of styles make fights, and being able to perform your best at any given moment

“Any Given Sunday” for football applies in most sports. Who shows up on game day with what determination says a lot at that moment

Consistency is extremely hard in MMA, especially fighting the elite
 
