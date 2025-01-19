  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Khabib never fought competition as good as Merab

We never saw Khabib fight a good wrestler, now we know what would happen to Khabib had he fought someone similar to Merab, Khabib would end up like his cousin , except Khabib has worse striking and had to rely on being matched up with strikers.
 
Merab's wrestling looked impotent for 99% of that fight. Good luck trying that shit with Khabib who will be all the happy to tie up and not look to seperate.

Boy, this forum really is full of moronic takes after Merab barey eeked by Umar.
 
TR1 said:
Merab's wrestling looked impotent for 99% of that fight. Good luck trying that shit with Khabib who will be all the happy to tie up and not look to seperate.

Boy, this forum really is full of moronic takes after Merab barey eeked by Umar.
Merab easily won two rounds , the third round was not even close. Merab out struck, out wrestled Umar. We have never seen Khabib face someone who’s a legitimate high level threat.
 
Oh right.... cause:
Gaethje, Poirier, McGregor, Barboza, Johnson, and Horcher were all bums when Khabib fought them....
I'm SOOOOOO SURE....






Well connor maybe....
 
MetaIIica said:
Merab easily won two rounds , the third round was not even close. Merab out struck, out wrestled Umar. We have never seen Khabib face someone who’s a legitimate high level threat.
James Hetfield would disown that account of yours with this dumb addition to the long dumb line of Shermanos inking everything and anything to Khabib.
 
So? Even if Khabib was fighting today that fight wouldnt happen. Bro stop makin threads. You aint embarass yourself enough latley with your Jamahal hill one? lmao
 
Khabib never fought nobody as big as the time Fedor beat Hong man Choi yo
 
Btw what's everyones favorite metallica solo?? the title track on Ride the lighting could be it right?
 
He definitely never fought anyone as good as Merab... Eras matter... I would have loved to see Khabib vs earlier eras of LW.... Benson Henderson era of LW... he probably still wins but Benny, Melendez, Guida, Sanchez, Edgar, Maynard, Sherk, Penn... these guys were great grapplers and you could not win at LW without amazing TDD... Khabibs era was pretty much 100% strikers... he cut through the division like a hot knife through butter.
 
Eh. Lets see and compare them, major fights with context which matters a lot and most people don't see it (I like both Merab and Khabib) :
Key :
C level = ok fighter
B level = good fighter
A level = very good fighter
S level = elite

Khabib :
- past prime RDA who wasn't elite by that time but he was still very good and is to this day (He gave problems to Gamrot who is very good, lost via injury to Neal next fight), A level win
- Edson Barboza during that time was A level fighter. After losing he was hit and miss but he is still going strong. Now is B.
- Conor was in his peak when he fought Eagle. S level win.
- Dustin was in his peak when they fought. S level.
- Gaethje just like fighters above - elite.
Additionally :
- Gleison Tibau who was only B level fighter was juiced to the gills when he fought Nurma. His enhanced cardio and strength give him problems. This was only fight when Khabib had problems. Enhancements really ascended Tibau to someone who was A level and gave problems to pre-prime Khabib. After their fight Gleison was suspended for using banned substances. When he went back clean he was steamrolled by pre-prime Islam who was (and still is by his own words) Khabibs bitch in gym/sparrings.

Plus Khabib never was in real trouble, never bleed and had aura of invincibilty.

Now Merab :
- past prime Jose Aldo - who was still very good at that point but no longer elite. He was very passive during their fight. A level win.
- Petr Yan who was in weird stage of his carreer during that fight. (lost to Ajlo via DQ fight in which he dominated, then bounced back with very good Sandhagen, then fairly lost split to Aljo again then robbery versus Suga and then finally fought Merab but seemed disheartened and off during that fight). Still, no excuses. Elite level win in my book.
- Cejudo went back from retirement but even with ring rust during his tenure he looked elite. S level win.
- Suga Sean - this is interesting. O'Malley was outclassed heavily but thing is.. while I think Sean is very skilled he is 'only' very good - not elite. He was champion by accident. Yan fight was robbery, Aljo seemed very off during their fight and Marlon Vera isn't elite. I would controversially say that Sean is A level only. Both Merab and Umar would maul him. Well Machine already did.
- Umar - I thought Umar was overhyped because of his name because only major win was against very good (not elite) Sandhagen but after UFC 311 he has shown that he belongs to elites. Now I believe that top 3 BW's are Merab (obviously), Umar (he had showing) and Petr Yan if he is in his top game. Nonetheless Umar is elite. S level win.


Summary :
Not counting B and C level wins (or on that matter D, E, etc...) Khabib has 3 elite wins which were coincidentally his title fights and 3 A level wins.
Meanwhile Merab has also 3 elite wins and 2 A level wins. Shockingly it is closer than I thought. I thought that Khabib would be clear winner but statistics are saying otherwise.
 
These threads are some of the most short sighted conversations, off course Khabib didn’t fight someone like Merab, there didnt exist a fighter like Merab during his tenure as Champion. Hard to fight someone that doesn’t exist in your division. Merab is 1 of 1 in MMA so you literally can say that about every single Champion in MMA has never fought someone like Merab.
 
Facing high-level opponents who can't be just bullied and wrestlefucked against the cage is not a part of the Farter's Plan.
 
MetaIIica said:
We never saw Khabib fight a good wrestler, now we know what would happen to Khabib had he fought someone similar to Merab, Khabib would end up like his cousin , except Khabib has worse striking and had to rely on being matched up with strikers.
I lost IQ points just reading this drivel. Umar is not even close to Khabib and never has been. He started off as a striker not a grappler, he’s never had the wrestling, top control or gas tank of Khabib. A 135 version of Khabib would sit on Merab and there wouldn’t be shit Merab could do to stop it.
 
Khabib has 10x the top control of Umar or Merab.

He would take him down and smash him.
 
He's been retired for half a decade. Yall need to move on and get therapy
 
