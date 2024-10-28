Khabib had never a victory as shocking as Chimaev at 308

DanDragon Machi
Khabib last three victories were impressive, but not shocking IMO. Conor, Poirier and Gaethje were not even as difficult to submit as Whittaker
Poirier got submitted by Charles and Islam
Gaethje got submitted by Charles
I think the only advantages of Khabib on Khamzt is his cardio and IQ fight
Khabib bjj is better but Chimaev is way more dangerous in striking
If they fought at 77 kg would be absolutely insane
