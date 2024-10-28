Khabib had never a victory as shocking as Chimaev at 308

Khabib last three victories were impressive, but not shocking IMO. Conor, Poirier and Gaethje were not even as difficult to submit as Whittaker
Poirier got submitted by Charles and Islam
Gaethje got submitted by Charles

I think the only advantages of Khabib on Khamzt is his cardio and IQ fight
Khabib bjj is better but Chimaev is way more dangerous in striking

If they fought at 77 kg would be absolutely insane
 
Conor's gonna soon tweet that he'll jump all over Khamzat !
 
I think khamzat is definitely a better mma wrestler than khabib. But Khabib was like the perfect mma fighter, flawless chin, unlimited cardio and heart, great defensive striking and perfect fight iq. if khamzat had those abilities he’d be unstoppable
 
Khamzat submitted a guy known for his striking lol. I love Whittaker but he's lost in brutal fashion before a couple of times.

Khamzat hasn't had a win as shocking as Masvidal flying knee lol. What's shocking about a grappler/wrestler subbing a striker?
 
This is the best fight we've had to being able to assess Khamzat at MW and even this might have been marred by a freak occurrence. It did a lot to reverse my opinion on him and I'm interested in seeing him fight again, but let's not lose our minds just yet.

Khamzat's career is the most baffling I've ever seen in terms of determining his potential and even his abilities because so few questions are getting answered, but I'm glad we're finally seeing him fight guys who should be able to resolve a lot of the mystery.
 
I think khamzat is definitely a better mma wrestler than khabib. But Khabib was like the perfect mma fighter, flawless chin, unlimited cardio and heart, if khamzat had those abilities he’d be unstoppable
Mediocre standup at best for Khabib though. I think Khamzat is a more well-rounded fighter for sure, though he has defensive holes in standup.
 
Mediocre standup at best for Khabib though. I think Khamzat is a more well-rounded fighter for sure, though he has defensive holes in standup.
Offensively mediocre sure. But khabib had some of the best defensive striking, levels above khamzat’s.
 
khabib-smesh.gif
 
Khamzat is a deadlier version of Khabib. He's not going to methodically grind you down to a submission or maul you, he's looking for the finish in the first 10 seconds. However it looked like Khamzat could of cruised taking Whittaker down like that for atleast 4 rounds, so I'm not going to say he couldn't do it with that gameplan.
 
No, lol, Khabib has wrestling for days. That size wouldn't matter after the 1st rd. Y'all silly
I think Borz, would skull him mate. We don't see these guys doing what khabib does at higher divisions cause a majority of those under 170 are under the height limit for a man of 6 feet. Khabib is a stub but even a balooned to 200lb khabib would be dwarfed by a on cycle in between fight borz.
 
lol Chimaev fights at 185 lbs. Khabib was a big lw but a rather small ww. It would be like Jones fighting Chimaev. Unfair.

As far as their careers, they are incomparable as of now. Khabib retired without a bruise with a 29-0 record beating Poirier, McGregor, Gaethe and RDA. Chimaev is a beast and super impressive but let’s see how far he goes. He’s 14-0.
 
