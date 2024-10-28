Khabib had never a victory as shocking as Chimaev at 308

This is the best fight we've had to being able to assess Khamzat at MW and even this might have been marred by a freak occurrence. It did a lot to reverse my opinion on him and I'm interested in seeing him fight again, but let's not lose our minds just yet.



Khamzat's career is the most baffling I've ever seen in terms of determining his potential and even his abilities because so few questions are getting answered, but I'm glad we're finally seeing him fight guys who should be able to resolve a lot of the mystery.