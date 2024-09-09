Khabib and friends dominate rule the LW division for about 15 years. Khabib's Army is born!

Khabib's dominance started about 2016. You might even be able to go back to 2014 when he beat RDA. He handed the torch to Islam and now Islam rules the division in the UFC while Usman rules Bellator. It looks like Islam will have another 2-3 fights and probably call it a career. Khabib's army is not dumb enough to stick around and let their faces get pummeled like hamburger meat for a couple of Dana's dollars. After Islam retires, Umar will be champ. He looks like he'll steamroll everybody. Watching him dominate Sandhagen was impressive. After Umar's done dominating, Usman can come over to the UFC and dominate for a few years. Is there anyone or anything that can stop this from happening for the next ~7 years. This would make it about a 15 year Abdulmanap/Nurmagomedov dominance. I don't see anybody being able to beat Khabib's army.