Khabib and friends dominate rule the LW division for about 15 years. Khabib's Army is born!

E

Eric Silva 2.0

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Sep 23, 2020
Messages
8,753
Reaction score
10,821
Khabib's dominance started about 2016. You might even be able to go back to 2014 when he beat RDA. He handed the torch to Islam and now Islam rules the division in the UFC while Usman rules Bellator. It looks like Islam will have another 2-3 fights and probably call it a career. Khabib's army is not dumb enough to stick around and let their faces get pummeled like hamburger meat for a couple of Dana's dollars. After Islam retires, Umar will be champ. He looks like he'll steamroll everybody. Watching him dominate Sandhagen was impressive. After Umar's done dominating, Usman can come over to the UFC and dominate for a few years. Is there anyone or anything that can stop this from happening for the next ~7 years. This would make it about a 15 year Abdulmanap/Nurmagomedov dominance. I don't see anybody being able to beat Khabib's army.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AdamWarlock
let's take a look at the LW ranking for Islam
2 3
Replies
52
Views
1K
ThePimblettEra
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,841
Messages
56,157,168
Members
175,091
Latest member
MarioLemieux

Share this page

Back
Top