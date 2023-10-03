panem-et-circenses
In the garden
“California Republican Kevin McCarthy has become the first speaker of the House forced out of the job in US history, after a rebellion by far-right Republicans that was aided by Democrats and fueled by frustration over his approach to government spending and negotiating with Joe Biden.“
The Guardian
From earlier: “Kevin McCarthy’s allies have failed to table the motion to vacate the House speaker’s chair, putting the veteran California congressman on the cusp of being ejected from his position leading Congress’s lower chamber.
The House will now debate and vote on removing McCarthy from his leadership position, and if the vote to table the motion is any indication, it will succeed. Eleven Republicans joined with all Democrats to oppose blocking the motion to vacate, which, if that tally holds, will be enough for McCarthy to be removed.”
The Guardian
