“California Republican Kevin McCarthy has become the first speaker of the House forced out of the job in US history, after a rebellion by far-right Republicans that was aided by Democrats and fueled by frustration over his approach to government spending and negotiating with Joe Biden.“

From earlier: “Kevin McCarthy’s allies have failed to table the motion to vacate the House speaker’s chair, putting the veteran California congressman on the cusp of being ejected from his position leading Congress’s lower chamber.

The House will now debate and vote on removing McCarthy from his leadership position, and if the vote to table the motion is any indication, it will succeed. Eleven Republicans joined with all Democrats to oppose blocking the motion to vacate, which, if that tally holds, will be enough for McCarthy to be removed.”
Republicans are just addicted to grand standing and chaos. Its bizarre people vote for these guys. They hate their own more than dems they are so self righteous and dramatic. They are not serious people.
 
The clusterfuck known as the GOP is getting more of a clown show.
They cant even get their shit together. I said Trump would lose by at least 10 million votes, now jacking it up to 12 million in the popular vote.
This should really win the moderate vote for them.
 
It's a serious consequence of gerrymandering. We live in a political landscape where elections are much more decided at the primary level, so the internal politics of the GOP have evolved more fully to require campaigning against each other. Gaetz literally has nothing -nothing- to lose from this, and everything to gain (at least in his own mind and political calculation). And on a personal level he's a douche to boot.
 
Mccarthy was so desperate to be speaker that he negotiated away his power and made this moment possible. Completely predictable. Never would have happened with Pelosi.
 
The guy on the left, likes to watch dudes plow his wife. The dude on Gaetz's right likes to bang teenagers, he paid for. When they busted Greenberg for banging underaged chicks, using government computers to mine bit coin, and giving buddies 6 figure no show jobs on my tax dime, some of the girls testified Gaetz did drugs like cocaine and ecstasy with them and Greenberg.
The rift between Gaetz and Greenberg is because Stone promised Greenberg a pardon for 6 figures worth of bit coin and since Greenberg is sitting in jail did not deliver.
Greenberg and Gaetz have lots in common, two fuck up trust fund babies, whose fathers constantly bailed them out of legal trouble.
Gaetz is addicted to the fame, and does not give a shit about running the country. He like most of the Freedumb Caucus know how easy it is to manipulate the MAGA Rubes.
Also speaking of Gaetz whatever happened to his adopted Cuban boy, Nestor. I guess Nestor aged out of Gaetz liking him anymore.
Gaetz getting trolled by calling him a pedophile still kills me.
 
