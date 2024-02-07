svmr_db
The one-time interim lightweight title challenger's last appearance was supposed to be the launching pad for a successful second stint in the UFC. Unfortunately for Lee, he came up short in 55 seconds when submitted by a Rinat Fakhretdinov guillotine choke this past July. So who could he look to rebound against for his next time out? A rematch of his October 2017 title tilt with Tony Ferguson interests Lee, but so do some other rather notable lightweight stars.
“There’s a couple great fights [I'm interested in],” Lee told MiddleEasy. “Tony Ferguson, maybe the winner or loser of Conor [McGregor] and [Michael] Chandler.
“I’m honestly not focused too much on opponents right now. I think I have a long road ahead of me as far as getting healthy [goes]. Two, getting into shape, and three, signing a contract. Then maybe we can look at location and then talk about opponents. So, it’s far down the road for me to be thinking about opponents.”
Nothing is set in stone in any facet as mentioned by Lee. Hell, the long-awaited McGregor vs. Chandler matchup still isn't even official after what feels like an eternity of build. Ultimately, Lee expects to get something pinned down for the summer.