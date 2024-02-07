Media Kevin Lee names Ferguson, McGregor & Chandler as possible return opponents

svmr_db

svmr_db

Silver Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
13,278
Reaction score
47,195
The one-time interim lightweight title challenger's last appearance was supposed to be the launching pad for a successful second stint in the UFC. Unfortunately for Lee, he came up short in 55 seconds when submitted by a Rinat Fakhretdinov guillotine choke this past July. So who could he look to rebound against for his next time out? A rematch of his October 2017 title tilt with Tony Ferguson interests Lee, but so do some other rather notable lightweight stars.

“There’s a couple great fights [I'm interested in],” Lee told MiddleEasy. “Tony Ferguson, maybe the winner or loser of Conor [McGregor] and [Michael] Chandler.

“I’m honestly not focused too much on opponents right now. I think I have a long road ahead of me as far as getting healthy [goes]. Two, getting into shape, and three, signing a contract. Then maybe we can look at location and then talk about opponents. So, it’s far down the road for me to be thinking about opponents.”

Nothing is set in stone in any facet as mentioned by Lee. Hell, the long-awaited McGregor vs. Chandler matchup still isn't even official after what feels like an eternity of build. Ultimately, Lee expects to get something pinned down for the summer.
Click to expand...

 
I will never understand how this guy ever had hype. It's insane how many ppl buy into shit just bc the guy talks a lot of shit but never backed it up. I'll never understand the obsession with loudmouths, I get having a personality helps but shit talkers get so much hype for no reason.
 
The good thing for Kevin Lee is he'll always have a small fanbase that actually believes he has some untapped potential and can become the GOAT.
 
I can kind of get Ferguson. Hilariously delusional on the other 2 though. That being said Tony should be just retiring.
 
BigTruck said:
I will never understand how this guy ever had hype. It's insane how many ppl buy into shit just bc the guy talks a lot of shit but never backed it up. I'll never understand the obsession with loudmouths, I get having a personality helps but shit talkers get so much hype for no reason.
Click to expand...
he is honestly not very bright.

I was so perplexed when he went on joe rogan and joe said he was a smart guy....and it just re-affirmed (the inverview) my opinion that he is a dummy.
 
Fighter Kevin Lee has finally been beaten retarded.
Didn’t he only last like sub :30 seconds in his last fight?
 
Why not call put Fedor while you’re at it?
 
Ferguson makes sense if he's going to continue fighting. Winnable fight for both of them
 
throw out a couple interesting names and the guy you really want - ferg
 
Tony makes sense. Two washed guys going at it with neither sniffing the rankings.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,949
Messages
55,037,935
Members
174,565
Latest member
RagingMuffin

Share this page

Back
Top