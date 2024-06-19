  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies Kevin Costner wanted to make Schindler's List

Gigacardio said:
He has done waay waay more than just Waterworld. And Waerworld is average rather than bad.
And the Ulysses Cut is a damn good movie. I don’t get why it’s so en vogue to hate on Costner when he has classics upon classics under his belt.
 
StewDogg11 said:
And the Ulysses Cut is a damn good movie. I don’t get why it’s so en vogue to hate on Costner when he has classics upon classics under his belt.
I guess because his downfall was the biggest along with Matthew Broderick's and Halle Barry's (not counting famous people whose downfalls were caused by hedonism). I like him as an actor but he's a weasely guy so I don't really feel sorry for him. Btw why isn't it the director whose career suffers the consequences in this kind of situations.
 
Costner is a great actor, but has limited range. I don't think he could've pulled off the role of Oscar Schindler convincingly.
 
I'm just gonna say it

It's a shame Robin Williams wasn't cast in Field of Dreams cause he would have knocked it out the park

(They chose Costner over Robin)


Also Goodfellas should have won the oscar over Dances with wolves
 
Schindler would've been way cooler, and worn a cowboy hat in Costner's version.
 
