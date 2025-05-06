Kevin Costner caught in the wild, getting his Bill Belichick on

Rhood

Rhood

98060647-0-image-a-63_1746480618556.jpg


At a sprightly 70, Kevin Costner has no interest in slowing down as he enters his Golden Years a single man.
Costner was photographed in Raspoutine Night Club recently talking to a young mystery woman and even buying her drinks.

www.dailymail.co.uk

Kevin Costner, 70, caught on video sowing his oats with young brunette

Daily Mail understands the Yellowstone heartthrob is having a blast playing the field - and is fending off more women than ever.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
He's gonna show her his Yellowstone in his pants

Good for him. Just divorced and as a Hollywood star and former heartthrob, he's gonna keep Viagra company in business for a few years to come
 
After all these years and a high-profile divorce, he still believes in love , or at least in buying strangers drinks at 2 a.m.
Some lessons just refuse to stick
 
Is his hair dyed blond/does he have frosted tips? Those pictures are horrible quality but that seems like what I'm seeing...
 
