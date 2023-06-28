Kettlebell workout progress

I didn't make a thread about it because I figured that'd curse my chances, but for 3 months I've been working out with kettlebells and I thought I'd post my progress.I bought this DVD set off Ebay for cheap, around $20, and initially I thought I'd do them in order and according to the workout schedule. But... some workouts are better than others, and ironically the 1st is the best of the 8 I've done.16 sets of kettlebell swings in 20 minutes. 320 reps total. Supposed to be swinging for 30 seconds, and a 45 second rest. I got in the habit of doing 20 reps per set, but in 35 seconds with 40 second rests.My first workout was with a 20 pound kettlebell, and it was relatively easy. I was working on my form.I moved up to a 30 pound kettlebell and it was definitely harder. Had to take a few longer breaks inbetween sets.The 40 pounder immediately kicked my ass, and even cut a few workouts short. But I refused to go back to the 30 pounder. I wasn't hurt after workouts only exhausted. After a few more workouts I was able to complete the workouts, barely.And then... I moved up to a 50 pound kettlebell. Fuck me. Just like the 40, it kicked my ass and I was tapping out after 8 of the 16 sets. But I kept at it and eventually was able to complete the workout. And this morning I was able to finally able to complete it comfortably.My review of kettlebell swings as an exercise - this may be the absolute best exercise to become proficient in for your back, hips, and thighs. My strength has definitely improved significantly.As for the RKS Workout DVDs, I'll probably complete them in the upcoming weeks. They're a decent basic training for kettlebells, but there's only two workouts so far I can see myself returning to complete on a regular regiment.As for the kettlebells, I highly recommend these 'Relife' brand that's sold on Ebay from a 'vigbodysports' seller. They're actually quite affordable and include free shipping.Prices on Ebay -10 pound - $30.15 pound - $38.20 pound - $40.25 pound - $3530 pound - $3635 pound - $4040 pound - $5045 pound - $6550 pound - $85Don't ask me why the 25 pounder is cheaper than the 20 pounder. I guessing its the supply & demand. I DMed them if they're planning on making 60+ pound kettlebells and they are not.I've compared those prices to other competition-style kettlebell brands like 'Kettlebell Kings' and... there is no competition. 'Kings' is a stupid designer brand for fitness equipment and their prices are laughable. For example...18 pound - $12048 pound - $18097 pound - $309Yeah... don't waste your money.Kettlebells don't have a reputation for falling apart.Anyway, if you have any questions, tag me.