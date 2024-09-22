Ketlen Vieira is actually a good test for Kayla Harrison

I like the match up

Maybe not many ppl know about Vieira but she is actually a legit test for Harrison because she is also one of the biggest girls in the division with legit grappling skills, she has a Judo black belt and a BJJ blackbelt

And yeah Kayla got a very good W over Holly but Holly is way past her prime, she is a legend but she is 40 something now, she's been taken down before, she's been submitted before. Vieira herself took her for a ride the same way Kayla did with that Ronda Rousey type of throws

siB3jk.gif




With that being said the winner of this match is the next in line for the TS, I'm very intrigued to see how this fight plays out and to see if Kayla can dominate Vieira the same way she dominated Holly

Also I hope Peña gets the title back next because Pennington is boring af
 
It's Kayla's fight to lose of the weight cut goes well.viera is good but everything she excels at Kayla is better in my opinion.
 
Vieira had 25 minutes to submit Holly Holm and couldn't. Vieira had 15 minutes to submit Yana Santos after missing weight, and got outstruck 17-170ish from mostly ground strikes instead. Vieira had 25 minutes to finish a smaller and way past it Miesha Tate, and all she could do was fight on her back foot because Tate wouldn't stop pressuring her.

Ketlen Vieira is going to get stopped by Kayla Harrison.
 
She's a good fighter, but likely not on Kayla's level.


Cyborg, Nunez, Pachecco are the only fighters in recent times who are on her level or can beat her.


Pennington and Pena I'm not too sure of.
 
Maybe if Kayla can get past her she'll deserve to fight Pennington.... after a year or more waiting. This slow burn to title is shitty. Nobody dominate Holms like that ever and we have a weak champion and division.
 
Yep, her and Dumont are probably her harder fights in the division.
 
It isn't easy fight that is for sure. But I feel Kayla is very locked in right now. As time went by in PFL I think she became disinterested at the time and I'm sure that affected some her training and how she approached fights.
 
While I expect her to win easy, this is a test for kayla. Ketlan's striking is amoungst the best in the divsion with dumont and aldana
 
