Ketlen Vieira is actually a good test for Kayla Harrison

I like the match upMaybe not many ppl know about Vieira but she is actually a legit test for Harrison because she is also one of the biggest girls in the division with legit grappling skills, she has a Judo black belt and a BJJ blackbeltAnd yeah Kayla got a very good W over Holly but Holly is way past her prime, she is a legend but she is 40 something now, she's been taken down before, she's been submitted before. Vieira herself took her for a ride the same way Kayla did with that Ronda Rousey type of throwsWith that being said the winner of this match is the next in line for the TS, I'm very intrigued to see how this fight plays out and to see if Kayla can dominate Vieira the same way she dominated HollyAlso I hope Peña gets the title back next because Pennington is boring af