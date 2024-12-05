So for anyone who doesnt know, Haitian society collapsed a few years ago after the president was assassinated and armed gangs became more powerful than the police and the government. With all central authority lost the gangs fought among themselves and General Barbeque has emerged as the most powerful gang lord. His gang is known for using many child soldiers and controls about 80% of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti.To combat this the UN has sent a 1000 man Kenyan police force to defeat the gangs and restore order. General Barbeque warned that any such international force would be treated as foreign invaders.After more than a year of fighting the Kenyans came up with a new tactic - they have recreated the Killdozer but enhanced it by adding a flamethrower. Armed with their new death machine they turned the tide on the gangs and stormed the compound of General Barbeque. After a brutal battle the Kenyans were able to capture the compound, but Barbeque was not to be defeated so easily and escaped in his helicopter as his inner stronghold was being breached by the killdozer.