International Kenyan police use killdozer to storm the base of Haitian gang leader General Barbeque

So for anyone who doesnt know, Haitian society collapsed a few years ago after the president was assassinated and armed gangs became more powerful than the police and the government. With all central authority lost the gangs fought among themselves and General Barbeque has emerged as the most powerful gang lord. His gang is known for using many child soldiers and controls about 80% of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti.

03990000-0aff-0242-44d1-08daa6979373_w1597_n_r1_st_s.jpg



013b0000-0aff-0242-8030-08daa6979370_w1597_n_r1_st_s.jpg


s_08DEDE2209A0035315B9D7DCE305C3A09FA2963F01F07D3BA63A174556929429_1709586085095_DSC06379.jpg



To combat this the UN has sent a 1000 man Kenyan police force to defeat the gangs and restore order. General Barbeque warned that any such international force would be treated as foreign invaders.

ap24185704168716.jpg


After more than a year of fighting the Kenyans came up with a new tactic - they have recreated the Killdozer but enhanced it by adding a flamethrower. Armed with their new death machine they turned the tide on the gangs and stormed the compound of General Barbeque. After a brutal battle the Kenyans were able to capture the compound, but Barbeque was not to be defeated so easily and escaped in his helicopter as his inner stronghold was being breached by the killdozer.

 
Great #Victory by our African Brothers! Strong Nation of Kenya they was on their way to become next US state for their strength of effort and showing of #AmericanGumption ! In meantime I was suggesting that resilient People's of Haiti was speak with Local Gang Leader about support for #GlobalUnification under Immortal Champion #DonaldTrump . Today it may be was dim times, but the futures will shine brightly with progress and prosperity!

#ProsperityToTheSky2025 #SupportUnification #Kenyamerica #Koreamerica #Australiamerica #Area51 #YesWeCanada #UKanDoIt #NewHaiti
 
The UN is a joke, they send 1000 badly equipped guys to fix Haiti, lol.
 
No one told these guys that there’s this great new invention called a tank?
 
