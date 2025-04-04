PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA, DÁNICA COTO AND EVENS SANON

Updated 1:27 AM BRT, April 3, 2025

“It’s a message: You don’t operate without our permission, and you don’t operate at all in our turf,”

Journalists take cover from the exchange of gunfire between gangs and police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File)

‘You feel in danger doing your job’ ​

Haitians increasingly distrust the media, accusing local journalists of working for gangs.

Killings and impunity​

According to UNESCO, at least 21 journalists were reported killed from 2000 to 2022 in Haiti, with nine killed in 2022, the deadliest year for Haitian journalism in recent history.