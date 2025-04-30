International Trump Chooses Next Foreign Enemy: Haitian Gangs!

J

James Bomb

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 3, 2004
Messages
12,090
Reaction score
5,037
The next Villains of the Week have been chosen!

It's Viv Ansanm, a coalition of gangs out of of Haiti.

Will they be declared an invading force? Can the Fearless Leader stop them from eating the dogs and the cats? Tune in later this week to find out...

Viv Ansanm, which means “Living Together,” is a powerful gang coalition that formed in September 2023 and is best known for launching a series of attacks starting in February 2024 across Port-au-Prince and beyond that shuttered Haiti’s main international airport for nearly three months, freed hundreds of inmates from the country’s two biggest prisons and eventually forced former Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign.

www.france24.com

Trump administration plans to designate Haitian gangs as foreign terrorist groups

The Trump administration has informed Congress of its plan to label Haitian gangs as foreign terrorist organisations, sources said. The move, mirroring recent designations of eight Latin American crime…
www.france24.com www.france24.com
 
The article doesn’t seem to match your scoffing.

Is the gang not terrorizing Haiti?

They made the prime minister re-sign and made an historically lawless shithole reach a new bottom of lawless shitholing. But “lol, they’re being called terrorists”

Is there any crime or third world terrorist faction the left won’t downplay?

Right now, only “hush money” seems to be the unforgivable one
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SuperLuigi
International Kenyan police use killdozer to storm the base of Haitian gang leader General Barbeque
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
CatchnShoot
CatchnShoot
LeonardoBjj
International US prohibits airlines from flying to Haiti and UN suspends flights after 2 planes were shot by gangs
Replies
10
Views
305
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
LeonardoBjj
International Journalists in Haiti defy bullets and censorship to cover unprecedented violence
Replies
8
Views
224
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,587
Messages
57,233,123
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top