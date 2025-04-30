James Bomb
The next Villains of the Week have been chosen!
It's Viv Ansanm, a coalition of gangs out of of Haiti.
Will they be declared an invading force? Can the Fearless Leader stop them from eating the dogs and the cats? Tune in later this week to find out...
Viv Ansanm, which means “Living Together,” is a powerful gang coalition that formed in September 2023 and is best known for launching a series of attacks starting in February 2024 across Port-au-Prince and beyond that shuttered Haiti’s main international airport for nearly three months, freed hundreds of inmates from the country’s two biggest prisons and eventually forced former Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign.
