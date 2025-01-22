  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Keir Starmer announces terrorism legislation aimed at targeting incels

It's been seeming to me that they have so much more problems to worry about than incels. The UK as a country is swirling down the toilet fast.

 
What the main threat is according to Starmer: Lone misfits

What the main threat actually is: Third world trash, grooming gangs, and child predators

He keeps digging a deeper hole for himself from an international perspective, but Eurocucks and 10% of the Sherdog war room will eat it up like soyburgers.
 
Someone should let Starmer know that his little Rwandan mate pled guilty to Terror charges, after being found with al Qaeda terror guides and homemade chemical weapons.

Also, why is he using such dangerous language? ‘Incel’ infers that the failure to get sex is involuntary, so thus women’s fault - when the reality is, anytime you see an arrested incel they’re either obese or anorexic and always unhygienic and ungroomed.

So there’s nothing involuntary about it - they don't get sex because of their actions. However, Starmer has already shown he isn’t afraid to throw women under the bus, so not surprising.

This is also just another attempt to try and quieten people down. Don’t rant about grooming gangs, London’s rape rates, or whatever the next terrorist attack is, or people will think you’re an incel - and you don’t want that.

The reality is, if you’re a father, brother, husband who isn’t utterly irate at what’s happening to women and girls in Britain right now, it’s probably because you’ve got a lack of testosterone; not because you’re getting a bit of action.

In saying all that, do Incels even still exist? I thought they all just became transgenders these days.
 
evergreenrider said:
Involuntary celibacy is now terrorism? Huh.
They legislating against internet memes now. "You are steuggling to attract a sexual partner? Fucking terrorist"

Meanwhile the southport attacker was reported multiple times, even by his father and they did fucking nothing

What a clownshow
 
Croo67 said:
Someone should let Starmer know that his little Rwandan mate pled guilty to Terror charges, after being found with al Qaeda terror guides and homemade chemical weapons.

Also, why is he using such dangerous language? ‘Incel’ infers that the failure to get sex is involuntary, so thus women’s fault - when the reality is, anytime you see an arrested incel they’re either obese or anorexic and always unhygienic and ungroomed.

So there’s nothing involuntary about it - they don't get sex because of their actions. However, Starmer has already shown he isn’t afraid to throw women under the bus, so not surprising.

This is also just another attempt to try and quieten people down. Don’t rant about grooming gangs, London’s rape rates, or whatever the next terrorist attack is, or people will think you’re an incel - and you don’t want that.

The reality is, if you’re a father, brother, husband who isn’t utterly irate at what’s happening to women and girls in Britain right now, it’s probably because you’ve got a lack of testosterone; not because you’re getting a bit of action.

In saying all that, do Incels even still exist? I thought they all just became transgenders these days.
He doesn't use the word incel
 
Hellowhosthat said:
He doesn't use the word incel
Watched the video now. I can’t stand his voice, and he’s really piled on the beef since he came in.

The recent crime stats show that Albanians, Afghans, Iraqis, and Syrians dominate sexual and violent crimes. Is he referring to them?
 
Croo67 said:
Watched the video now. I can’t stand his voice, and he’s really piled on the beef since he came in.

The recent crime stats show that Albanians, Afghans, Iraqis, and Syrians dominate sexual and violent crimes. Is he referring to them?
You watched the same video I watched so you know as much as I do.
 
