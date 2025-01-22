Someone should let Starmer know that his little Rwandan mate pled guilty to Terror charges, after being found with al Qaeda terror guides and homemade chemical weapons.



Also, why is he using such dangerous language? ‘Incel’ infers that the failure to get sex is involuntary, so thus women’s fault - when the reality is, anytime you see an arrested incel they’re either obese or anorexic and always unhygienic and ungroomed.



So there’s nothing involuntary about it - they don't get sex because of their actions. However, Starmer has already shown he isn’t afraid to throw women under the bus, so not surprising.



This is also just another attempt to try and quieten people down. Don’t rant about grooming gangs, London’s rape rates, or whatever the next terrorist attack is, or people will think you’re an incel - and you don’t want that.



The reality is, if you’re a father, brother, husband who isn’t utterly irate at what’s happening to women and girls in Britain right now, it’s probably because you’ve got a lack of testosterone; not because you’re getting a bit of action.



In saying all that, do Incels even still exist? I thought they all just became transgenders these days.