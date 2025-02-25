There are several ridiculous demands in Trump's minerals deal proposal to Ukraine. Demands that no country would sign.1. Trump is demanding $500 billion back from Ukraine which far outstrips the $100 billion the US gave. And it wasn't cash the US gave either. It was all older equipment we had in storage (Bradley's, a few Abrams, artillery, etc.)2. The aid given to Ukraine were grants given under Biden. Not loans. You don't give "aid" to a country and then turn around and say "Ok give me 500% back." LMAO WTF who would say yes to that?3. Trump offered no security guarantees or weapons as part of this great deal. So zero incentive for Ukraine to sign it.4. Trump is demanding $2 back for every $1 in US aid given in the future. Those are worse rates than borrowing money from the mob and basically usury. Why would they borrow from the US then when they could turn around and borrow from the EU at much more normal rates?5. Trump threatened to turn off Starlink if Ukraine doesn't sign. Starlink is critical for the war effort because it is relied upon for all the GPS targeting for drones, artillery, communications, etc.6. Trump basically gave zero reason Ukraine should sign this rip off deal. It just amounts to "Give me your shit."However, a shitload of leaders from the European countries just came to visit Kyiv in solidarity yesterday. They promised more financial support, including reconstruction of the country after the war.And crucially said they will increase military support. "We have taken unprecedented actions at the EU level to ramp up European defense industry production, and we will continue to increase our capacity. This will allow us to step up our military support and cooperation with Ukraine while simultaneously strengthening our defense readiness and European sovereignty."The UK even offered sending troops. Some of the countries even suggested NATO membership.The collective GDP of all these EU countries absolutely dwarfs Russia by several orders of magnitude. If they truly step up like they say they're going to, Ukraine could just tell the US to go fuck itself with it's bullshit minerals deal.Europe's Commissioner for Industrial Strategy Stéphane Séjourné offered a much more mutually beneficial minerals deal during the visit as well.So Trump is being an absolutely trying to strongarm what is essentially a robbery.