International Zelensky Rejects Trump's Idiotic "Minerals Deal" - Might Tell The US to go F*ck Itself

There are several ridiculous demands in Trump's minerals deal proposal to Ukraine. Demands that no country would sign.

1. Trump is demanding $500 billion back from Ukraine which far outstrips the $100 billion the US gave. And it wasn't cash the US gave either. It was all older equipment we had in storage (Bradley's, a few Abrams, artillery, etc.)

2. The aid given to Ukraine were grants given under Biden. Not loans. You don't give "aid" to a country and then turn around and say "Ok give me 500% back." LMAO WTF who would say yes to that?

3. Trump offered no security guarantees or weapons as part of this great deal. So zero incentive for Ukraine to sign it.

4. Trump is demanding $2 back for every $1 in US aid given in the future. Those are worse rates than borrowing money from the mob and basically usury. Why would they borrow from the US then when they could turn around and borrow from the EU at much more normal rates?

5. Trump threatened to turn off Starlink if Ukraine doesn't sign. Starlink is critical for the war effort because it is relied upon for all the GPS targeting for drones, artillery, communications, etc.

6. Trump basically gave zero reason Ukraine should sign this rip off deal. It just amounts to "Give me your shit."

However, a shitload of leaders from the European countries just came to visit Kyiv in solidarity yesterday. They promised more financial support, including reconstruction of the country after the war.

And crucially said they will increase military support. "We have taken unprecedented actions at the EU level to ramp up European defense industry production, and we will continue to increase our capacity. This will allow us to step up our military support and cooperation with Ukraine while simultaneously strengthening our defense readiness and European sovereignty."

The UK even offered sending troops. Some of the countries even suggested NATO membership.

The collective GDP of all these EU countries absolutely dwarfs Russia by several orders of magnitude. If they truly step up like they say they're going to, Ukraine could just tell the US to go fuck itself with it's bullshit minerals deal.

Europe's Commissioner for Industrial Strategy Stéphane Séjourné offered a much more mutually beneficial minerals deal during the visit as well.

So Trump is being an absolutely trying to strongarm what is essentially a robbery.

Western Leaders in Kyiv Stand With Ukraine – With One Obvious Absence

32dcd13dc333f655d65c46a133f1e1fc.jpg
 
According to Pentagon papers U.S had provided military assistance <70 b USD$.

Huelensky administration most likely had agreed to sell everything even without war in Ukraine.
However there are problems that yanks according to huelensky administration had listed 0 security warranties.
Basically pump might maybe even to cede agreement for Putin and with this to justify to incorporate all Ukraine in Russia. Why not, for him ukr is village with maybe 100 naked cavemans living in debts..
 
Is Nato membership even possible if the US does not agree? Doesnt seem likely that Trump would let them join.
 
No. To accept country as NATO member ALL members countries should agree. There are also Fico and Orban here...
Before war " nice " were U.S and Germany plus Orban and in reality also Luxembourg....it is Panama for EU btw in reality.
Ukraine was strategic weapons supplier for Russian Federation and had stationed russian military bases.. cos this there were a lot of arguments against Ukr in NATO 2006-2021.
 
I doubt they will pull out they make good money selling arms to Nato members.
Yeah that is what i guessed though no expert. Seems like Trump made up his mind who he wants to win..
 
There's no chance that this was a serious demand. This is just a way to get out of more support to Ukraine
 
What does Trump get out of supporting Putin?

It makes no sense lol

It’s such a weird and unexpected turn that I’m still baffled by
 
Whatever, I think Trump is about done funding this proxy war and Zelensky is showing his true colors lately. I think he's been unmasked a bit in the last few weeks. He can't account for the money we gave him, says he has no interest in repaying the US in any way for our assistance. The mineral deal would mean US presence in Ukraine and it would repay some of what we've given them and most importantly, could end the war.
 
The war is making the US defence industry money, and is a new proving and testing ground for drones and other military tech.

As a country with the biggest military economy it is a retarded stance from the US
 
