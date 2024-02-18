I’m not necessarily talking about hitting in means to hurt someone. We all know the consequences of that although some still have to be reminded unfortunately



I’m talking about those people who like to get touchy or grabby particularly with people they know and don’t know



Example, I was watching UFC 298 at this sports/entertainment spot out in Beaverton. One of my top choices to catch UFC fights because the food is good, drinks are huge, and the crowd is always into the fight.



So I’m sitting at the bar and this guy in a Detroit Lions hat puts his hand on my shoulder and asked if he and his wife can sit next to me to watch the main card. I was already annoyed that this fool grabbed my shoulder the way he did but I played it cool. He starts running his mouth about the fights and I just gave him a few word answers so he would take a hint.



When Volk got knocked out in the 2nd the place went insane and this dude literally grabs my forearm in shock which I didn’t mind at first because I was shocked too. This asshole kept squeezing my forearm though and I yanked my arm free from his kung fu grip. He then tried to put his hand on my shoulder AGAIN and I felt my right arm make a fist. He must have saw it and he turned immediately and started watching the post fight interview. I was icing this dude as I put on my coat to leave but he never turned around again.



What made that guy think he could grab a pretty big random black dude and possibly not get an early bed time for it?



The audacity of some people