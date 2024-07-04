I have not seen a post about this one.It's a wild story. A policeman and his girlfriend go bar hopping during a snowy winter night. They go separate ways at the end of the night. The next morning he is found dead in the snow.The police botch the investigation. For example, the police collect blood in plastic beer cups and do not cordon off the crime scene for hours. But eventually the police present evidence and the prosecution charges Karen Read.The prosecution says she backed up into hum and left him for dead. The defense says he got in a fight with his fellow policemen and the police fabricated the physical evidence as a coverup.This first trial ended in a hung jury but the prosecution says it will try again. Did the defense do a good job or did the police and prosecution set themselves up for failure from the beginning?