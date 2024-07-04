  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Karen Read trial

I have not seen a post about this one.
It's a wild story. A policeman and his girlfriend go bar hopping during a snowy winter night. They go separate ways at the end of the night. The next morning he is found dead in the snow.

The police botch the investigation. For example, the police collect blood in plastic beer cups and do not cordon off the crime scene for hours. But eventually the police present evidence and the prosecution charges Karen Read.

The prosecution says she backed up into hum and left him for dead. The defense says he got in a fight with his fellow policemen and the police fabricated the physical evidence as a coverup.

This first trial ended in a hung jury but the prosecution says it will try again. Did the defense do a good job or did the police and prosecution set themselves up for failure from the beginning?
 
This case has been a pretty big deal in Massachusetts for a while. Absolutely absurd that the jury was hung. Having followed the case since the beginning and watching every day of the trial, with lawyer commentary sometimes, there is no question that enough reasonable doubt was presented by the defense. John O'Keefe's injuries most certainly did not come from being hit by a car. Whichever juror(s) that were dead set on guilty must be connected to the Albert family or something.

It's bogus they want to try her again, but we shouldn't be surprised. This was a cop that was killed. The FBI investigation has begun and Trooper Proctor was just relieved of duty. I wonder if the FBI investigation uncovers something that forces the state to drop the charges against Read.
 
There’s conspiracy theories that the dude was killed by other officers and tried to frame Karen Read




A counter-hypothesis emerged, positing that Read had been framed for murder—that O’Keefe was badly beaten inside the Fairview Road residence after Read dropped him off, and then he was dumped outside, or maybe attacked by a dog, or both; the medical examiner determined that O’Keefe had no major injuries below the neck, but he did have lacerations to his arm that, according to expert testimony, appeared to be dog bites or scratches. These sharply diverging theories may have been reflected in the outcome of the case, which ended on Monday with a deadlocked jury and a mistrial.
 
