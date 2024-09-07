Kamaru USMAN would still ragdoll everyone in the WW division TODAY

Usman vs Belal needs to happen next.

Deal with it.

I will scream this from the mountain tops like I have since the end of the Belal vs Leon fight.Leon landed a fluky head kick in fight #2 because his head coach got him to pull it out the fire. We all know LEON doesn’t have that dog in him naturally and it was because of his coach he got that headkick win.Fight #3 Leon cheated up and down against a weakened Usman after the headkick KO. Barely eeked out a decision victory after all the cheating.Then Usman moves up to take a short notice fight against Khamzat who he was about to turn the tide against after round 3. If that was a 5 round non short notice fight Usman would be walking away with a victory.Now Belal slaps Leon around like Usman did until round 4 of the second fight and everyone is ready to move on with the division? NO. It ain’t right. Usman created history and stability in this division and he deserves more respect for what he’s done.Three fluky ass losses and people think he’s done? No. Be honest with yourself. Usman would wipe the floor with both Belal and Shavkat TODAY.