Kamaru USMAN would still ragdoll everyone in the WW division TODAY

I will scream this from the mountain tops like I have since the end of the Belal vs Leon fight.

businessman-shouting-top-mountain-50805420.jpg


Usman vs Belal needs to happen next.

Leon landed a fluky head kick in fight #2 because his head coach got him to pull it out the fire. We all know LEON doesn’t have that dog in him naturally and it was because of his coach he got that headkick win.



Fight #3 Leon cheated up and down against a weakened Usman after the headkick KO. Barely eeked out a decision victory after all the cheating.




Then Usman moves up to take a short notice fight against Khamzat who he was about to turn the tide against after round 3. If that was a 5 round non short notice fight Usman would be walking away with a victory.

Now Belal slaps Leon around like Usman did until round 4 of the second fight and everyone is ready to move on with the division? NO. It ain’t right. Usman created history and stability in this division and he deserves more respect for what he’s done.

Three fluky ass losses and people think he’s done? No. Be honest with yourself. Usman would wipe the floor with both Belal and Shavkat TODAY.

lnohphgwjpm71.jpg
Faiorh8UYAAd_pS.jpg:large


Deal with it.
 
Usman still may have some entertaining fights in the tank, but he isn't the top fighter at this point at WW. He has declined some; he can beat some contenders, but I don't see him winning another title.
 
The gooseman can wrassle, ragdoll and wrangle most in the division but his crippled knees, wide head and face and severe speech impediment will keep him from winning his title back. Sorry but the facts are the facts
 
You sure spent a long time writing that out when you could have just said I’m a fanboy Usman forever. Either way we would have laughed at you but you could have saved yourself 15 minutes.

Usman was a great champion. Father Time remains undefeated however.
 
The gooseman can wrassle, ragdoll and wrangle most in the division but his crippled knees, wide head and face and severe speech impediment will keep him from winning his title back. Sorry but the facts are the facts
Usman's too cool for school whisper voice is what's holding him back imho.
 
Dude... what is this crap... his manager pay you by the post??? He lost 3 in a row...
he needs a couple of dominant wins... end of story...

BTW... What's with this awful, cringe, fake news, photoshop bullshit...
1725730903759.png
I bet Marty would be embarrassed if he was aware of this....
 
Dude... what is this crap... his manager pay you by the post??? He lost 3 in a row...
he needs a couple of dominant wins... end of story...

BTW... What's with this awful, cringe, fake news, photoshop bullshit...
I bet Marty would be embarrassed if he was aware of this....
Someone Photoshop ilia face on there since he bought a fake bmf belt.
 
Edwards took him too school in the trilogy and Edwards is nothing special historically looking, poor man's Carlos Newton essentially.
 
