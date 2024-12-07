milliniar said: But he can rent long term or sell them and it creates more long term housing helping the housing market overall. Click to expand...

Why should he be forced to do this? From what I hear from him it's already pretty hard/annoying to do and when he rants he'll go "I'm gonna sell I'm tired of dealing with xyz" but I don't think he will. But I REALLY don't think he should be FORCED to do anything. If they wanna address housing their are much better ways like allowing more to be created etc.I know him so it's obviously closer to home, he works reallyyyy hard to provide for his family, a legit 50-60 hours easy, and uses the rentals as extra income to sustain how they currently live because my sister in-law is an at-home mom. Which is how they want it. Some dude sitting on a throne talking about "nah you can't do that anymore" is a massive overstep to me.