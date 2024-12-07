Economy Justin Trudeau announces 'crack-down' on Airbnbs

ColemanwastheGOAT

ColemanwastheGOAT

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Mar 30, 2023
Messages
10,010
Reaction score
22,049


Justin Trudeau has never seen an issue he can't blame on private citizens. Nothing is EVER the fault of government or his big business pals.

Canadian Airbnb owners, prepare your anus. Surely this won't drive the cost of hotel rooms up even higher lol

Any Canadian posters own an Airbnb? I have a very liberal family member who does. It will be interesting to hear his response to this.
 
Wouldn’t be surprised if most of those people are part of his base, staunch liberals are typically older, upper middle class homeowners. He knows they’ll still vote for him so he probably doesn’t care.
 
Bout time. I heard some pretty disturbing things about airbnb's.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:

Justin Trudeau has never seen an issue he can't blame on private citizens. Nothing is EVER the fault of government or his big business pals.
Canadian Airbnb owners, prepare your anus. Surely this won't drive the cost of hotel rooms up even higher lol
Any Canadian posters own an Airbnb? I have a very liberal family member who does. It will be interesting to hear his response to this.
Click to expand...

You will own nothing and be happy
 
Belaya Smert said:
Is this guy capable of purposing any meaningful legislation or is it always BS?
Click to expand...
Do you think it's a good thing if an individual owns three or four houses and uses them for short-term rental?
 
What does he mean by "crack down" as if some crime is being committed? Wild to think dude would come after people trying to make extra income for themselves.
 
Andy Capp said:
Do you think it's a good thing if an individual owns three or four houses and uses them for short-term rental?
Click to expand...
Yes. My brother in-law literally owns three houses in a highly desirable area that he uses as short term rentals for extra income. You have no idea what he has to deal with from some tenants, and he still works 50-60 hours a week. To think he would need to be "cracked down on" is one of the worst takes I can think of.
 
MMAisGod said:
Yes. My brother in-law literally owns three houses in a highly desirable area in NYC that he uses as short term rentals for extra income. You have no idea what he has to deal with from some tenants, and he still works 50-60 hours a week. To think he would need to be "cracked down on" is one of the worst takes I can think of.
Click to expand...
But he can rent long term or sell them and it creates more long term housing helping the housing market overall.
 
MMAisGod said:
Yes. My brother in-law literally owns three houses in a highly desirable area that he uses as short term rentals for extra income. You have no idea what he has to deal with from some tenants, and he still works 50-60 hours a week. To think he would need to be "cracked down on" is one of the worst takes I can think of.
Click to expand...
Idk that I'll ever buy into a "woe is the landlord" narrative and I've been pretty convinced that landlords in general are a problem but the idea that AirBnBs are responsible for the housing crisis and that the solution is to crackdown on them represents a far more harmful, anti-market narrative pushed by progressives who want to do anything to fix the housing crisis except the one thing that actually works which is to allow developers to build more housing.
milliniar said:
But he can rent long term or sell them and it creates more long term housing helping the housing market overall.
Click to expand...
Or we can just make it easier for the market to supply more housing instead of trying to take it from those who already have their own.
 
milliniar said:
But he can rent long term or sell them and it creates more long term housing helping the housing market overall.
Click to expand...
Why should he be forced to do this? From what I hear from him it's already pretty hard/annoying to do and when he rants he'll go "I'm gonna sell I'm tired of dealing with xyz" but I don't think he will. But I REALLY don't think he should be FORCED to do anything. If they wanna address housing their are much better ways like allowing more to be created etc.

I know him so it's obviously closer to home, he works reallyyyy hard to provide for his family, a legit 50-60 hours easy, and uses the rentals as extra income to sustain how they currently live because my sister in-law is an at-home mom. Which is how they want it. Some dude sitting on a throne talking about "nah you can't do that anymore" is a massive overstep to me.
 
People that own homes in tourist areas that rent them out bring buisness to the area now has to give them up because of Trudeau's stupid immigration policy.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Idk that I'll ever buy into a "woe is the landlord" narrative and I've been pretty convinced that landlords in general are a problem but the idea that AirBnBs are responsible for the housing crisis and that the solution is to crackdown on them represents a far more harmful, anti-market narrative pushed by progressives who want to do anything to fix the housing crisis except the one thing that actually works which is to allow developers to build more housing.

Or we can just make it easier for the market to supply more housing instead of trying to take it from those who already have their own.
Click to expand...

I think sometimes people get caught up in some rich guy with 90 properties under his belt, which obviously does happen and that I do think sucks, but many times these are people just like us. My brother in-law obviously is personal, but the dude legit is a hard worker not driving a Ferrari. Without that extra income they'd struggle a bit because he's the only provider in the house with kids running around lol. Like you said the real way to address housing is creating more housing supply through the market opportunities itself. Not punishing those of us trying to make something for themselves like we all try to do.
 
MMAisGod said:
I think sometimes people get caught up in some rich guy with 90 properties under his belt, which obviously does happen and that I do think sucks, but many times these are people just like us. My brother in-law obviously is personal, but the dude legit is a hard worker not driving a Ferrari. Without that extra income they'd struggle a bit because he's the only provider in the house with kids running around lol. Like you said the real way to address housing is creating more housing supply through the market opportunities itself. Not punishing those of us trying to make something for themselves like we all try to do.
Click to expand...
The problem with landlords is inherent to landlords and not specific to large ones. If your BIL owns three houses in a well off area he is a wealthy landlord and I seriously do not want to hear that type of person claim "woe is me"

Idk want to derail the thread because addressing the very dumb progressive idea that cracking down on short term rentals(STRs) will fix the housing crisis is very important but if you're interested look into Georgism and specifically this article which summarizes the position. If you want an even shorter summary of the problem with landlords there's this satirical billboard from the early 20th century that succinctly makes the point
https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F0eccd663-f37b-44b6-ba75-469069befa34_1863x1268.jpeg
As for this cockamamie idea that the problem is because we have too many STRs, I wholly reject this. The issue in Canada is NIMBYism and specifically their terrible idea of Vancouverism whereby the only type of multifamily housing allowed are towering skyscrapers concentrated in the city center and the rest of the city's residential land is locked up in single family homes by NIMBYs who refuse to allow more housing to be built. Crack down on them by forcing these neighborhoods to allow more dense, affordable housing instead of governing the country in the interest of Boomer homeowners.
 
Islam Imamate said:
The problem with landlords is inherent to landlords and not specific to large ones. If your BIL owns three houses in a well off area he is a wealthy landlord and I seriously do not want to hear that type of person claim "woe is me"

Idk want to derail the thread because addressing the very dumb progressive idea that cracking down on short term rentals(STRs) will fix the housing crisis is very important but if you're interested look into Georgism and specifically this article which summarizes the position. If you want an even shorter summary of the problem with landlords there's this satirical billboard from the early 20th century that succinctly makes the point
https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F0eccd663-f37b-44b6-ba75-469069befa34_1863x1268.jpeg
As for this cockamamie idea that the problem is because we have too many STRs, I wholly reject this. The issue in Canada is NIMBYism and specifically their terrible idea of Vancouverism whereby the only type of multifamily housing allowed are towering skyscrapers concentrated in the city center and the rest of the city's residential land is locked up in single family homes by NIMBYs who refuse to allow more housing to be built. Crack down on them by forcing these neighborhoods to allow more dense, affordable housing instead of governing the country in the interest of Boomer homeowners.
Click to expand...
Cool thanks, I'm about to hit up a brunch but I'll definitely check out the article this evening when I'm relaxing.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:


Justin Trudeau has never seen an issue he can't blame on private citizens. Nothing is EVER the fault of government or his big business pals.

Canadian Airbnb owners, prepare your anus. Surely this won't drive the cost of hotel rooms up even higher lol

Any Canadian posters own an Airbnb? I have a very liberal family member who does. It will be interesting to hear his response to this.
Click to expand...


What a retard take

There’s 40+ million people in Canada

And somehow 200,000 rentals are causing a housing shortage?

lol… Only low IQ rubes will fall for this and ignore how Canada policies have caused it







Ok… lol, 200,000 short term rentals are the issue…. I see the usual suspects attacking people with renters. @AWilder

Preprogrammed NPC responses

Beep Boop Bop - Landlords evil, Beep Beep
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,986
Messages
56,617,173
Members
175,314
Latest member
GrandFIght98

Share this page

Back
Top