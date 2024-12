MMAisGod said: I think sometimes people get caught up in some rich guy with 90 properties under his belt, which obviously does happen and that I do think sucks, but many times these are people just like us. My brother in-law obviously is personal, but the dude legit is a hard worker not driving a Ferrari. Without that extra income they'd struggle a bit because he's the only provider in the house with kids running around lol. Like you said the real way to address housing is creating more housing supply through the market opportunities itself. Not punishing those of us trying to make something for themselves like we all try to do. Click to expand...

The problem with landlords is inherent to landlords and not specific to large ones. If your BIL owns three houses in a well off area he is a wealthy landlord and I seriously do not want to hear that type of person claim "woe is me"Idk want to derail the thread because addressing the very dumb progressive idea that cracking down on short term rentals(STRs) will fix the housing crisis is very important but if you're interested look into Georgism and specifically this article which summarizes the position. If you want an even shorter summary of the problem with landlords there's this satirical billboard from the early 20th century that succinctly makes the pointAs for this cockamamie idea that the problem is because we have too many STRs, I wholly reject this. The issue in Canada is NIMBYism and specifically their terrible idea of Vancouverism whereby the only type of multifamily housing allowed are towering skyscrapers concentrated in the city center and the rest of the city's residential land is locked up in single family homes by NIMBYs who refuse to allow more housing to be built. Crack down on them by forcing these neighborhoods to allow more dense, affordable housing instead of governing the country in the interest of Boomer homeowners.