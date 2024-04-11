I don't know if I believe him, seems like insane copium
Probably because he gets hurt in every fight and the Charles fight isn't some outlier.Why would I think he’s lying? It serves no purpose. Probably kept it to himself for so long because of people saying it’s an excuse. Reasons =\= Excuses
I don't know if I believe him, seems like insane copium
Definitely don't think he is lying. I just think The strikes Oliveira landed were effective BECAUSE they were clean as hell and placed to perfection.Why would I think he’s lying? It serves no purpose. Probably kept it to himself for so long because of people saying it’s an excuse. Reasons =\= Excuses
He's not even close to being one of the dumbest guys on the roster. And he's an elite athlete so probably not inbred.Justin is inbred and borderline retarded