Media Justin Gaethje reveals he had a concussion before Oliveira fight "That's why his strikes were so effective"

Why would I think he’s lying? It serves no purpose. Probably kept it to himself for so long because of people saying it’s an excuse. Reasons =\= Excuses
 
Marko Polo said:
Why would I think he’s lying? It serves no purpose. Probably kept it to himself for so long because of people saying it’s an excuse. Reasons =\= Excuses
Probably because he gets hurt in every fight and the Charles fight isn't some outlier.
 
Then don’t fight…?

How does this sound:
“I broke my back before the fight, that’s why I lost”
Marko Polo said:
Why would I think he’s lying? It serves no purpose. Probably kept it to himself for so long because of people saying it’s an excuse. Reasons =\= Excuses
Definitely don't think he is lying. I just think The strikes Oliveira landed were effective BECAUSE they were clean as hell and placed to perfection.
 
