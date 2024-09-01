Just to correct you , UFC at the Sphere was never about U2

flowoftruth

flowoftruth

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 17, 2018
Messages
5,348
Reaction score
6,322
I didn't see it mentioned, but Dana was airing his grievances to the media during the last DWCS presser and pulled the curtain back on some things happening behind the scenes. He stated that UFC 306 was originally supposed to be at the T-Mobile Arena. However, the T-Mobile arena management gave the UFC's planned date away to Canelos team without asking them and even decided to cover the gate, and it ended with the owner of the arena giving them the Sphere as a consolation.
Now the UFC are 20+ million dollars in the hole and struggling to shift tickets. They already went from $3000 to $757 on the lowest ticket price for the event with tons of seats still available and only two weeks till the event.



dana-sphere.png
 
I know I'm on an mma forum that just cares so much about everything.... but who cares man... why do you care about this...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Rumored UFC 306 at the Sphere will be ONE AND DONE!!!
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
5K
JakePaulMMA
JakePaulMMA
K
Dana White about to break all sorts of financial records with UFC 306. Future looks great for UFC.
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
Krixes
Krixes
Wormwood
News UFC 306 Noche UFC at the Sphere Will Have Only 10 Fights
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
3K
TripleIDoubleH
T
Siver!
Is the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Really Big Enough For UFC 300?
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Ozze
Ozze
markg171
Conor vs Chandler gate already largest in UFC history
2 3
Replies
57
Views
3K
TR1
TR1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,423
Messages
56,122,355
Members
175,076
Latest member
nixwix

Share this page

Back
Top