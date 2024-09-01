Just to correct you , UFC at the Sphere was never about U2

I didn't see it mentioned, but Dana was airing his grievances to the media during the last DWCS presser and pulled the curtain back on some things happening behind the scenes. He stated that UFC 306 was originally supposed to be at the T-Mobile Arena. However, the T-Mobile arena management gave the UFC's planned date away to Canelos team without asking them and even decided to cover the gate, and it ended with the owner of the arena giving them the Sphere as a consolation.Now the UFC are 20+ million dollars in the hole and struggling to shift tickets. They already went from $3000 to $757 on the lowest ticket price for the event with tons of seats still available and only two weeks till the event.