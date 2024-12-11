Rewatch Just rewatched Edwards vs Colby.. Im worried.

leon-edwards-colby-covington.gif
leon-edwards-colby-covington.gif


Colby looked physically weak. Leon getting up and immediately kicks him in the head before taking him down was not a good look for Colby.
He was actually outgrappling Colby majority of the fight, he didnt need to get up at the end because he already won.

I could be wrong about him being weak maybe he was just intimidated by Leon's speed and reaction time.
He was too slow to implement the only game plan he knows, pressure, without getting tuned up.
The Colby we saw lacked that non stop motor which was his primary advantage. Without it he’s going to have a real tough time in the division.

How do you actually see this fight going?
 
Worried? About what?

Colby is one of the most overrated fighters of all time and I hope Buckley takes his head clean the fuck off so we don't have to listen to his shtick anymore

I'm mostly worried Buckley doesn't have the defensive wrestling capability to stop Colby from leg humping him for 25 minutes
 
Speak for yourself with being worried then.

I for one am gonna be more than happy to tune in and watch Buckley tune up Colby and get him 1 step closer to retirement.
 
Didn't he break his foot in the first round of that fight? I'd say that had an effect on his performance. I think the cardio king still has it. If joaquin beats him I'm going to be surprised. I like'em both and gotta respect joaquin for his hustle, though. He has been fucking active. Rest of the bums at WW could learn a thing or two.
 
flektarn said:
Didn't he break his foot in the first round of that fight? I'd say that had an effect on his performance. I think the cardio king still has it. If joaquin beats him I'm going to be surprised. I like'em both and gotta respect joaquin for his hustle, though. He has been fucking active. Rest of the bums at WW could learn a thing or two.
Lol Gilbert Burns was literally saying he heard people seeing Colby walking around Circle K a week after the fight no problem. He completely made it up.
 
I judge people off their hearts. I know it's cool to hate Colby and I always have strongly disliked him, even though I'm a Christian and not the hatin' type... But James Krause said Buckley was a bully. And, despite his controversies, I've always liked James Krause. And Buckley confirmed that by calling out multiple people smaller than him, including James. (I also saw that Joaquin and Strickland are tight, which means Buckley probably is a bully and I don't respect that)

And Colby's one of those guys that... I hate to admit but... I'll miss him when he's gone. You're right, he looked TERRIBLE against Leon. The Colby that fought that Kamaru would've easily beaten Buckley. But Buckley's wrestling is gettin' better and Colby's 36, so his wrestling isn't. Heart's with Colby, head's with Buckley. Joaquin is a lot more dangerous and the more striking this fight has, the more it favors Buckley. Buckley could get the finish, while even a prime Colby couldn't. "The bigger they are, the harder they fall," Covington's about to fall hard and, at this point, I feel bad for him.
 
The hell are you worried about, are you a fan of Colby????
 
I mean colby struggle against power punchers. He has no chance in winning this saturday. Colby will put his gloves down this weekend.
 
I hope Colby shows up at 100%, and then Buckley sends him to the shadow realm like he did with Impa Kasanganay
 
Colby has always been physically weak, especially for a wrestling oriented fighter.

I could point towards the Usman fight where he got shucked off with absolute ease, but honestly the issue is a whole lot worse than that. An extremely undersized RDA pushed his wrestling to the absolute limit and arguably looked like the stronger man at more than one point in their fight.
 
