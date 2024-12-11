I judge people off their hearts. I know it's cool to hate Colby and I always have strongly disliked him, even though I'm a Christian and not the hatin' type... But James Krause said Buckley was a bully. And, despite his controversies, I've always liked James Krause. And Buckley confirmed that by calling out multiple people smaller than him, including James. (I also saw that Joaquin and Strickland are tight, which means Buckley probably is a bully and I don't respect that)



And Colby's one of those guys that... I hate to admit but... I'll miss him when he's gone. You're right, he looked TERRIBLE against Leon. The Colby that fought that Kamaru would've easily beaten Buckley. But Buckley's wrestling is gettin' better and Colby's 36, so his wrestling isn't. Heart's with Colby, head's with Buckley. Joaquin is a lot more dangerous and the more striking this fight has, the more it favors Buckley. Buckley could get the finish, while even a prime Colby couldn't. "The bigger they are, the harder they fall," Covington's about to fall hard and, at this point, I feel bad for him.