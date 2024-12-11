payton
Thomas Matthew Crooks
@Green
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2024
- Messages
- 1,425
- Reaction score
- 3,040
Colby looked physically weak. Leon getting up and immediately kicks him in the head before taking him down was not a good look for Colby.
He was actually outgrappling Colby majority of the fight, he didnt need to get up at the end because he already won.
I could be wrong about him being weak maybe he was just intimidated by Leon's speed and reaction time.
He was too slow to implement the only game plan he knows, pressure, without getting tuned up.
The Colby we saw lacked that non stop motor which was his primary advantage. Without it he’s going to have a real tough time in the division.
How do you actually see this fight going?