Law Judge rules that banning illegal immigrants from carrying arms violates their 2nd amendment

Read the ruling brief. She uses arguments that conservatives have been making since the inception of the 2nd amendment. Specifically in regards to British non citizens being allowed to carry after the war. you brought this on yourselves.
 
Sharon Johnson? That's a woman?

200w.gif
 
blaseblase said:
Actually not true. The bill of rights applies to anyone in the country.
Let's fly them in from Haiti and give them food, housing, health care, and assault weapons.

What could possibly go wrong?
 
N13 said:
Those are the rights of US citizens.
Technically they are the rights of all humans under US jurisdiction.

Nothing specifies citizen vs non-citizen. This is a much more modern concept that wasn't a priority when the constitution and bill of rights were codified. The only thing specific about non-citizens are voting rights in national elections.

We're talking about a period of time when there were massive waves of immigrants from all over Europe. Immigration restrictions didn't come till much much later.
 
Considering US citizens are more likely to commit violent crime, we should be more worried about the people that are already here that are armed.
 
If the illegal alien who murdered Linkin Park Riley was allowed to carry, he could have shot shot her and got it over with quicker.........liberal logic <Fedor23>
 
Rational Poster said:
Technically they are the rights of all humans under US jurisdiction.

Nothing specifies citizen vs non-citizen. This is a much more modern concept that wasn't a priority when the constitution and bill of rights were codified. The only thing specific about non-citizens are voting rights in national elections.
Pick on someone your own size.
 
Here's a quick excerpt explaining the ruling:
The court found that while the federal ban is "facially constitutional," there is no historical tradition of firearm regulation that permits the government to deprive a noncitizen who has never been convicted of a violent crime from exercising his Second Amendment rights.
 
What is stopping the entire Russian army from sneaking into the country illegally, claiming asylum, getting guns and then taking over the country?
 
N13 said:
Those are the rights of US citizens.
Nowhere in the first 10 amendments to the Constitution is the word “citizen.” Often it is written “The right of the people…” The Bill of Rights protects everyone, including undocumented immigrants, to exercise free speech, religion, assembly, and to be free from unlawful government interference.
 
N13 said:
Let's fly them in from Haiti and give them food, housing, health care, and assault weapons.

What could possibly go wrong?
You want to change the constitution? Good luck with that.
 
N13 said:
Let's fly them in from Haiti and give them food, housing, health care, and assault weapons.

What could possibly go wrong?
What difference does it make?

You fucks say banning guns doesn't help. What are you gonna do, tell somebody already here illegally that they can't carry a gun since they are here illegally? LOL
 
