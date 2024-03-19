Chad R. Thundercock
The R stands for Arrrrr, Matey!
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2005
- Messages
- 13,970
- Reaction score
- 9,440
Actually not true. The bill of rights applies to anyone in the country.
uh oh ... now what they gonna say? get rid of the bill of rights?Actually not true. The bill of rights applies to anyone in the country.
Let's fly them in from Haiti and give them food, housing, health care, and assault weapons.Actually not true. The bill of rights applies to anyone in the country.
Pick on someone your own size.Technically they are the rights of all humans under US jurisdiction.
Nothing specifies citizen vs non-citizen. This is a much more modern concept that wasn't a priority when the constitution and bill of rights were codified. The only thing specific about non-citizens are voting rights in national elections.
You want to change the constitution? Good luck with that.Let's fly them in from Haiti and give them food, housing, health care, and assault weapons.
What could possibly go wrong?
Let's fly them in from Haiti and give them food, housing, health care, and assault weapons.
What could possibly go wrong?