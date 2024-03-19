N13 said: Those are the rights of US citizens. Click to expand...

Technically they are the rights of all humans under US jurisdiction.Nothing specifies citizen vs non-citizen. This is a much more modern concept that wasn't a priority when the constitution and bill of rights were codified. The only thing specific about non-citizens are voting rights in national elections.We're talking about a period of time when there were massive waves of immigrants from all over Europe. Immigration restrictions didn't come till much much later.