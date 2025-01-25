Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,922
- Reaction score
- 7,519
Majdi Shammas, Knutsson's manager, says it was all due to her last fight where the UFC thought she would win. They chose to release her on a winning record because "they
want to see more of her" before another UFC bout can become prevalent. According to Shammas, him and Knutsson's team are holding a good dialouge with the UFC. He also
means that the door stands open for a return to the UFC in the future when they have seen her fight elsewhere.
Source (Swedish):
...OK? Your thoughts on this kinda odd situation?
want to see more of her" before another UFC bout can become prevalent. According to Shammas, him and Knutsson's team are holding a good dialouge with the UFC. He also
means that the door stands open for a return to the UFC in the future when they have seen her fight elsewhere.
Source (Swedish):
Managern berättar varför Josefine Knutsson har lämnat UFC
Managern Majdi Shammas har nu uttalat sig om Josefine Knutssons plötsliga avsked från UFC. Svenskan tillhör numera Global Fight League.
www.kimura.se
...OK? Your thoughts on this kinda odd situation?