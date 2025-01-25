Managern berättar varför Josefine Knutsson har lämnat UFC Managern Majdi Shammas har nu uttalat sig om Josefine Knutssons plötsliga avsked från UFC. Svenskan tillhör numera Global Fight League.

, Knutsson's manager, says it was all due to her last fight where the UFC thought she would win. They chose to release her on a winning record because "theywant to see more of her" before another UFC bout can become prevalent. According to Shammas, him and Knutsson's team are holding a good dialouge with the UFC. He alsomeans that the door stands open for a return to the UFC in the future when they have seen her fight elsewhere....OK? Your thoughts on this kinda odd situation?