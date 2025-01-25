  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Josefine Knutsson manager explains the sudden release from UFC!

Majdi Shammas, Knutsson's manager, says it was all due to her last fight where the UFC thought she would win. They chose to release her on a winning record because "they
want to see more of her" before another UFC bout can become prevalent. According to Shammas, him and Knutsson's team are holding a good dialouge with the UFC. He also
means that the door stands open for a return to the UFC in the future when they have seen her fight elsewhere.

Source (Swedish):
www.kimura.se

Managern berättar varför Josefine Knutsson har lämnat UFC

Managern Majdi Shammas har nu uttalat sig om Josefine Knutssons plötsliga avsked från UFC. Svenskan tillhör numera Global Fight League.
www.kimura.se www.kimura.se

...OK? Your thoughts on this kinda odd situation?
 
giphy.gif
 
"You are fired now, but you can come back later for less pay."
 
