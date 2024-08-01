News Jose Aldo Returns vs Mario Bautista - UFC 307: SLC - Oct. 5th

Who Wins?

  • Jose Aldo

    Votes: 5 100.0%

  • Mario Bautista

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Winnable fight for the King of Rio 👑 🇧🇷

Also, does this mean José Aldo resigned with the UFC? I think the Jonathan Martinez fight was the last one on his current contract
 
Holy fk.

This is a banger.

I think Mario will force him back into retirement.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Winnable fight for the King of Rio 👑 🇧🇷

Also, does this mean José Aldo resigned with the UFC?
I guess he didn't got a boxing match in some youtubers card and he realizes he is not actually that good at pure boxing.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Winnable fight for the King of Rio 👑 🇧🇷

Also, does this mean José Aldo resigned with the UFC? I think the Jonathan Martinez fight was the last one on his current co tract
I'm assuming so as his last fight was the last on his contract according to him.
Looks like he's making one last run for the title.
 
I thought he would get someone higher in the rankings if he stayed(like Yadong), but still a fun fight.
Although I have no clue why they would put this in SLC
 
Utah card could be pretty good depending on what the main event is..

So far we got...

(MAIN EVENT)
Aljo vs. Movsar
Aldo vs. Mario
Holland vs. Curtis


If Ank vs. Periera headline this card then 7.5/10
If Pena vs. Pennington headline it... 4/10
 
ZGns0a.gif

Didn't he win his last one?

Just ride off into the sunset on the W.
 
Black9 said:
Looks like he wants to make one last run to the title

I listened to Aldo's interview in Brazil yesterday, he made it clear, the UFC pays a bit less then he wants, but they for sure pay and he never has to worry about anything.

He's on a 240k 240k contract so if he wins twice a year 1million.
 
Nice to see the UFC continue to feed Aldo to guys who have hardly any name value and hope they win, building themselves off of his. Such is life in MMA for the aging veterans.

Aldo has issues with pressure fighters who can push forward and make him reactive; cause damage and make him work. He needs to find a way to negate the pressure and keep Mario off of him. It's more difficult than ever as his reflexes are slower and his ability to see incoming offense is diminished. Skill for skill, Aldo should win, but he'll hit the wall eventually.
 
So glad he's back, but disappointed he isn't getting Cejudo or someone highly ranked.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Such is life in MMA for the aging veterans.
Fight sports in general. Thats how it will always go. The old are there to build up the young. Otherwise why have them?
 
