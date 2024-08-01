Nice to see the UFC continue to feed Aldo to guys who have hardly any name value and hope they win, building themselves off of his. Such is life in MMA for the aging veterans.



Aldo has issues with pressure fighters who can push forward and make him reactive; cause damage and make him work. He needs to find a way to negate the pressure and keep Mario off of him. It's more difficult than ever as his reflexes are slower and his ability to see incoming offense is diminished. Skill for skill, Aldo should win, but he'll hit the wall eventually.