I guess he didn't got a boxing match in some youtubers card and he realizes he is not actually that good at pure boxing.Winnable fight for the King of Rio
Also, does this mean José Aldo resigned with the UFC?
I'm assuming so as his last fight was the last on his contract according to him.Winnable fight for the King of Rio
Also, does this mean José Aldo resigned with the UFC? I think the Jonathan Martinez fight was the last one on his current co tract
Looks like he wants to make one last run to the title
Holy fk.
This is a banger.
I think Mario will force him back into retirement.
Didn't he win his last one?
Just ride off into the sunset on the W.
Fight sports in general. Thats how it will always go. The old are there to build up the young. Otherwise why have them?Such is life in MMA for the aging veterans.
Ask me who the goat is and some days it’s Jose Aldo. One of the best to ever do it.