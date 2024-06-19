  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jones vs Francis is still the biggest fight the ufc could make right now

ipowerslapmywife

Brown Belt
Nov 27, 2023
3,452
8,477
This fight would compete with Conor/Khabib numbers. If Dana put his ego and greed aside the ufc would make a ton of money
 
Ngannou would rather get sparked by a few more boxing HWs and make money before even considering this.
Plus, jon would ruin what's left of ngannou's knees.
 
Francis & Jon are both much lesser stars than Khabib, let alone Conor. I know everyone loves Francis because he stuck it to the man & he's a very sympathetic figure because of a personal tragedy, but he's not a big draw. Great story, amazing power puncher, not a superstar by any stretch of the imagination.

Jon has always flirted with superstardom but never quite attained it either. In fact if it wasn't for his numerous notorious out-of-the-cage incidents I'm not sure he would still be considered a star at all.

We live in a bubble & of course it would be a gigantic fight to us, but mainstream casuals wouldn't have much of an emotional investment in this fight. 1M buys would be the absolute ceiling but 750K-seems more plausible if promoted well. 2.4M(or whatever Khabib/Conor did) is a laughably unattainable standard for them to meet.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Yes lets talk about a fight that is never going to happen.
I’m sick of huge potential fights us fans want to see not getting made over some bullshit. In 10-20 years everyone will be wondering what if. The fight could easily be made right now if not for Danas petty ego
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
I’m sick of huge potential fights us fans want to see not getting made over some bullshit. In 10-20 years everyone will be wondering what if. The fight could easily be made right now if not for Danas petty ego
Yes and the same could be said about Fedor fighting Handy Couture.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
I’m sick of huge potential fights us fans want to see not getting made over some bullshit. In 10-20 years everyone will be wondering what if. The fight could easily be made right now if not for Danas petty ego
IDGETKTFO said:
Yes and the same could be said about Fedor fighting Handy Couture.
It's Dana's ego that caused Francis to go to boxing and Fedor to fight Hong-Man Choi instead?

Lmao both cases, as usual, were fighters deciding to instead fight lesser opponents because they didn't want to make/continue the talent leap in the UFC.
 
markg171 said:
It's Dana's ego that caused Francis to go to boxing and Fedor to fight Hong-Man Choi instead?

Lmao both cases, as usual, were fighters deciding to instead fight lesser opponents because they didn't want to make/continue the talent leap in the UFC.
lol at thinking Tyson Fury being a lesser opponent.
 
markg171 said:
It's Dana's ego that caused Francis to go to boxing and Fedor to fight Hong-Man Choi instead?

Lmao both cases, as usual, were fighters deciding to instead fight lesser opponents because they didn't want to make/continue the talent leap in the UFC.
Dana will never resign him because his ego
 
IDGETKTFO said:
lol at thinking Tyson Fury being a lesser opponent.
Francis first left the UFC to go to PFL instead of defend against Jon Jones but don't let the facts get in the way of your narrative.
 
Only 2 ways Jon fights Francis. 1 is for an obscene amount of money. 2 is if Francis passed middle age and was clearly in decline after having decisively lost several fights. That way Jon could study the losses and determine the easiest path to victory. Jon does not want to go toe to toe with anyone who is a live and present threat. He has to have the clear advantage because he's so afraid of losing.
 
