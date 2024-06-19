Jones vs Francis is still the biggest fight the ufc could make right now

Francis & Jon are both much lesser stars than Khabib, let alone Conor. I know everyone loves Francis because he stuck it to the man & he's a very sympathetic figure because of a personal tragedy, but he's not a big draw. Great story, amazing power puncher, not a superstar by any stretch of the imagination.



Jon has always flirted with superstardom but never quite attained it either. In fact if it wasn't for his numerous notorious out-of-the-cage incidents I'm not sure he would still be considered a star at all.



We live in a bubble & of course it would be a gigantic fight to us, but mainstream casuals wouldn't have much of an emotional investment in this fight. 1M buys would be the absolute ceiling but 750K-seems more plausible if promoted well. 2.4M(or whatever Khabib/Conor did) is a laughably unattainable standard for them to meet.