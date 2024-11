Jones title defenses

This isn't about age; it's about Jones being risk-averse.



Despite talking about HW for a full decade, he didn't make the move until Cain, JDS, prime Stipe, and Francis were all out of the picture. And he outright said he wouldn't fight DC at HW because DC would have an advantage. This is the same guy who let a UFC ppv get canceled because he didn't want to fight a much smaller Chael on short notice.



Jones was pretty open about hand-picking Gane and Stipe; he said those were the only 2 HW fights he wanted. And now he's talking about Alex because it's a more favorable matchup (bigger name and less risk). People seem to think Jones is trolling and scheming to get more money out of the UFC, but history says we should actually believe him about not fighting Aspinall. I 100% believe Jones would vacate the belt and fight Alex in a "superfight," if given the chance.



The only way Jones fights Aspinall is if the UFC gives an ultimatum: Apsinall or nothing. Even then, I wouldn't be surprised if Jones just retired.