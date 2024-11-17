  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones' glaring weakness: boxing and punching power

As phenomenal a fighter as Jones is, his boxing and power in his punches are by far his biggest weakness. Does anybody disagree?

If you look at all the ways he wins, it's almost never been due to powerful punches or quality boxing. If you recall, he got badly outboxed by Gus, could not get the takedown, and was only able to turn the fight around with a spinning back elbow. Against DC, it was a kick that got him the finish, and in the first fight it was takedowns. Against Stipe, a kick. Against most of his opponents, including Gane, he gets them down and either chokes them out or gets the GnP. He has exceptional reach so he can keep fighters at bay with half decent boxing, but they know he's no threat to them using his fists.

So I'm not suggesting he's not a great fighter and incredibly hard to beat, but is there any doubt that his boxing is bad and he has very little power in his punches? Even last night when Stipe seemed to have gotten poked in the eye and stood there stunned. Jones landed a clean punch right to the face and it wasn't a KO, nor did it lead to a finish immediately thereafter.

Thoughts?
 
His boxing improved but it didn't seem like he had much threatening power. Like Cyril Gane.
 
This has always been his weakness but he has tbe best fight IQ ever, top tier MMA grappling and a million weapons on the feet. He’s just too smart. Even at HW, it’s unlikely we see him KO someone with one big punch. That’s just not him
 
He was underpowered at LHW, his boxing i would say yes? He wins on a variety of moves and IQ, he is probably a master on the ground while being just great at anything else, its how he puts thing together, how he uses his reach what makes him this good.

PS: He didnt seem to have packed that much muscle to move to HW, looks fat while being lighter than Stipe.
 
This has been said about him since like 2010.

thanks captain obvious
LOL...yeah I guess so.

But it's amazing how well he's done given this huge flaw. You'd think that in MMA, you wouldn't last too long without good boxing and decent punching power. If someone had good TDD and was a quality boxer with serious power, they'd probably beat Jones. Yet that has never happened throughout like 28 fights.
 
His boxing improved but it didn't seem like he had much threatening power. Like Cyril Gane.
Cyril Gane can definitely knock you out standing if he wants to, when the time comes. Jones doesn't have a power punch to the head, he's slightly better to the body but obviously it's the spinning and leaping shit you have to watch out for.
 
Punching power looked good last night. He hurts Stipe bad with a right hand. He’s obviously not the hardest hitting fighter never has been, but I’m definitely seeing more power now that he’s fighting at heavyweight than he ever had at light heavyweight.
 
This is why fighting stipe 5-8 yrs ago was too dangerous
Did you watch him in that second fight with DC? He was a punching bag for three rounds until he discovered the body shots in the fourth. Just saying.
 
As phenomenal a fighter as Jones is, his boxing and power in his punches are by far his biggest weakness. Does anybody disagree?

If you look at all the ways he wins, it's almost never been due to powerful punches or quality boxing. If you recall, he got badly outboxed by Gus, could not get the takedown, and was only able to turn the fight around with a spinning back elbow. Against DC, it was a kick that got him the finish, and in the first fight it was takedowns. Against Stipe, a kick. Against most of his opponents, including Gane, he gets them down and either chokes them out or gets the GnP. He has exceptional reach so he can keep fighters at bay with half decent boxing, but they know he's no threat to them using his fists.

So I'm not suggesting he's not a great fighter and incredibly hard to beat, but is there any doubt that his boxing is bad and he has very little power in his punches? Even last night when Stipe seemed to have gotten poked in the eye and stood there stunned. Jones landed a clean punch right to the face and it wasn't a KO, nor did it lead to a finish immediately thereafter.

Thoughts?
Don't forget the chicken legs bro, once someone like Shogun kicks his tiny legs it will be all over !!
 
Punching power looked good last night. He hurts Stipe bad with a right hand. He’s obviously not the hardest hitting fighter never has been, but I’m definitely seeing more power now that he’s fighting at heavyweight than he ever had at light heavyweight.
Stipe was stunned from the eye poke though, and was completely unprepared for that punch. If it had been from a hard-hitting HW it likely would have been a KO on the spot.
 
Jones is very good at everything and this is better than being close to perfect at any one thing, including being gifted with power. So take a guy who is really good at everything, is very relaxed in the octagon, and marry that with a ridiculously high fight IQ and this dude is what you get. Was beating Stipe awe inspiring? No. Jon still has what it takes though and I hope he and Aspinall can fight within a year. Aspinall is the only guy I can see having a chance. Young, technical, strong, and savvy.
 
LOL...yeah I guess so.

But it's amazing how well he's done given this huge flaw. You'd think that in MMA, you wouldn't last too long without good boxing and decent punching power. If someone had good TDD and was a quality boxer with serious power, they'd probably beat Jones. Yet that has never happened throughout like 28 fights.
'Huge flaw' is a overstatement for sure. If he was a boxer it would be much more concerning, but he isn't. Instead, Jones is the greatest MMA fighter ever. Yeah, he doesn't really having the crushing one-shot power punch, but he doesn't need it either.
 
Reyes showed the blue print, Jones has a bad right hand. You only have to watch for the left.
Stipe and his camp was too stupid to see the obvious.
 
Cyril Gane can definitely knock you out standing if he wants to, when the time comes. Jones doesn't have a power punch to the head, he's slightly better to the body but obviously it's the spinning and leaping shit you have to watch out for.
It's his long-ass limbs that make him so dangerous. He keeps you at a distance with his reach (punches and kicks), and if a kick lands, it could end the fight right then and there. And if you get too close, he'll wrap you up and take you down with his octopus arms and his incredible wrestling. In order to beat him, you have to have excellent TDD, and be a quality boxer with serious power. You'd also have to be able to dodge spinning elbows, and all kinds unpredictable kicks.

Will that happen before he retires? Seriously doubt it. One thing is for sure, Pereira has no chance in hell of not getting beat down. He has excellent stand up, but none of the qualities you'd need to avoid Jones' most dangerous weapons.
 
'Huge flaw' is a overstatement for sure. If he was a boxer it would be much more concerning, but he isn't. Instead, Jones is the greatest MMA fighter ever. Yeah, he doesn't really having the crushing one-shot power punch, but he doesn't need it either.
GOAT MMA fighter will be debated forever, and I disagree, largely because of the PED factor. But let's not get into that here, okay buddy?

There have already been about 7,284 threads on that topic.
 
LOL...yeah I guess so.

But it's amazing how well he's done given this huge flaw. You'd think that in MMA, you wouldn't last too long without good boxing and decent punching power. If someone had good TDD and was a quality boxer with serious power, they'd probably beat Jones. Yet that has never happened throughout like 28 fights.
Because it's not a huge flaw. It's just the weakest part of his game, but he's good at everything
 
thanks captain obvious
317001.jpg
 
