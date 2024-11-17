Jones' glaring weakness: boxing and punching power

As phenomenal a fighter as Jones is, his boxing and power in his punches are by far his biggest weakness. Does anybody disagree?



If you look at all the ways he wins, it's almost never been due to powerful punches or quality boxing. If you recall, he got badly outboxed by Gus, could not get the takedown, and was only able to turn the fight around with a spinning back elbow. Against DC, it was a kick that got him the finish, and in the first fight it was takedowns. Against Stipe, a kick. Against most of his opponents, including Gane, he gets them down and either chokes them out or gets the GnP. He has exceptional reach so he can keep fighters at bay with half decent boxing, but they know he's no threat to them using his fists.



So I'm not suggesting he's not a great fighter and incredibly hard to beat, but is there any doubt that his boxing is bad and he has very little power in his punches? Even last night when Stipe seemed to have gotten poked in the eye and stood there stunned. Jones landed a clean punch right to the face and it wasn't a KO, nor did it lead to a finish immediately thereafter.



Thoughts?