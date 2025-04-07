Jon Jones' main weakness vs Miocic

In my opinion, it wasn’t about speed as a whole. I’ve just rewatched the fight — probably for the 7th time, lol — focusing mainly on the moments when Stipe was attacking with strikes.

Jon’s attacks were definitely quick, no doubt about it. Every time he threw kicks — whether it was head kicks, leg kicks, front kicks, or spinning kicks — they were fast. Honestly, they looked as fast as his kicks at light heavyweight, maybe even sharper, because they were less telegraphed. For comparison, against Reyes, Jon’s kicks were still fast, but you could kind of tell what type of kick was coming much more easily. Against Stipe, his kicks were not only fast but also came more "out of nowhere," less predictable.

His jabs were also really quick. So much so that they became one of his main weapons. And every time Stipe dodged them with head movement, it really showed just how fast those jabs were — almost like one of those "super speed" movie scenes (I’m exaggerating, of course, but it really did look that fast).

I also felt Jon’s reflexes were on point. He didn’t seem to have major issues in that department. When they were facing off at close range, both calculating, that’s when Stipe’s fastest punches came in — and Jon was able to dodge those cleanly. For example, that first straight right from Stipe: Jon slipped it and immediately countered with a front kick. There were also other fast punches — straights or tighter hooks — that Stipe threw, and Jon managed to dodge and counter quickly.

Basically, when Stipe wasn’t rushing, he was actually throwing his fastest punches, and Jon handled them pretty well. But when Stipe tried to blitz — not full-speed blitzes, but quick enough bursts — Jon seemed a bit more defensive, like he wanted to shut it down immediately. He would often put his hands out, covering Stipe’s face to disrupt the attack and quickly back away. It felt like even though Stipe lost a bit of speed and accuracy during those blitz attempts, Jon still treated them seriously and reacted fast, as if thinking: "Nope, not letting this happen!" ... It seems quick burst and blitzes are just a weakness for JJ, since Stipe sacrificed speed for those blitzes... They were by then, way slower than, let's say DDP's blitzes. Or Dominick Reyes' blitzes, as well. So I wonder how JJ sees this weakness (which was more apparent when he faced Thiago Santos and Reyes, the only really fighters who faced JJ who adopted those high pressure volume offense, those "quick bursts")...
 
