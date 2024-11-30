Jones definitely bothered by the ducking allegations

Lawrence said: Fighting Tom would bring the biggest gate.



It would have been a bigger gate than Stipe.



There is nobody who can bring more coin…. Not even Francis, because of Jon’s attention to Tom in the media the last 6 months.



Maybe he is hyping the fight…. Maybe he is ducking.



Tom needs to be booked soon, and that booking will finish the story. Click to expand...

For this to actually work i think Aspinall needs a title defense to build up the fight even more, as of right now im not sure he is in the mind of casuals who might buy PPV´s, needs way more promotion from the UFC side, but since Jones is actually not interested they didnt even bothered in bringing him inside the cage, or Aspinall trying to get in Jones face, if he is going that route then he should be demanding for Interim title defenses to there are no more options.