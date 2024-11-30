Jones definitely bothered by the ducking allegations

Has any other GOAT candidate been THIS bothered?
 
Fighting Tom would bring the biggest gate.

It would have been a bigger gate than Stipe.

There is nobody who can bring more coin…. Not even Francis, because of Jon’s attention to Tom in the media the last 6 months.

Maybe he is hyping the fight…. Maybe he is ducking.

Tom needs to be booked soon, and that booking will finish the story.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Jon being marginally bothered on social media is the only win the haters will ever have
<JonesDXSuckIt>
And Reyes... ya know the one that's got a W beside Jon's name in every history book but people here deny.

It's undeniably entertaining though, watching the gotten to get people so worked up they have to die on the weakest of hills... moral victories lol
 
Lawrence said:
For this to actually work i think Aspinall needs a title defense to build up the fight even more, as of right now im not sure he is in the mind of casuals who might buy PPV´s, needs way more promotion from the UFC side, but since Jones is actually not interested they didnt even bothered in bringing him inside the cage, or Aspinall trying to get in Jones face, if he is going that route then he should be demanding for Interim title defenses to there are no more options.
 
Just fight the interim champ, man. There's no other excuses.
 
Yah.

Jones ducked hw from 2013 when he said he would like to move up. He ducked prime jds, Cain, overseen, nor, werdum, stipe, hunto and many more.

Funny that now jones also ducked Ngannou and only moved to hw once he left the UFC and jones wants none of Aspinall.

Jones is the biggest duck. An absolute coward and a fraud.
 
He keeps talking about his legacy and being the GOAT but has been scared to fight real challenges like Ngannou and Aspinall.

Either you care about your legacy or you don't.

He wants to keep being called the undefeated goat because he's an attention seeker but deep down he's a scared cheater who has mostly faced past their prime guys, smaller guys or lesser fighters he knew he was very likely to beat. Fighting hungry young in-their-prime fighters his size or bigger or take fights on short notice or when there's a change of opponent is something he runs away from like the plague. Talk about being a warrior and a goat with legacy. Lol
 
Lawrence said:
Stipe was easy money and a guaranteed win. Tom brings guaranteed money but not a guaranteed win.
 
