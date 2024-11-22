  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones beats any other hw. And i don’t like him.

I’ll come clean here. I do not like him but he would beat all these hw guys outside of Aspinal. And years ago I thought he’d get wrecked by a few heavies… boy was I wrong.

Kind of the same situation with Francis around a few years ago. He fired himself from the ufc because he wanted none of that March 2021 270 lbs uberNgannou. He knew he was getting wrecked but besides Ngannou stipe wasn’t fighting often and was knocking on 40. Beat dc x2. Derrick lewis was ranked no2 around that time lol. Aspinal was way behind in the rankings to even consider.

So yeah, Jones is a special talent. For me to say that at his age and mileage would almost clean hw is a huge compliment.
 
I'm glad this post got it's own thread.

I would have skipped it.
 
The UFC hasn't had more than 3 good heavyweights at a time in a decade.
 
Jones looked very vulnarable in this fight, any HW will catch him if they actually engage. Lewis, Aspinall
 
I wouldn't say every HW. But I would favor him vs most. Aspinal no questions I favor and Pavlovich as well. Guys that are bigger and have big power and good boxing. Jon just doesn't have that evasive moment at HW and is visibly slower. I think he gets caught vs these guys. I think he beats everyone else.
 
pal you didnt need to admit you dont like him to state what's an obvious fact in a HW in change of a cycle.
 
